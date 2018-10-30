Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Back to bangs!

Jennifer Lopez just returned to one of her favorite hairstyles — fresh fringe — and suddenly all is right with the world.

Lopez is known for her impressive bangs game, but it's been a few months since we spotted the star rocking fringe so it's about time, if you ask us.

The singer's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, showed off his "banging" handiwork on Instagram and gave those who are considering bangs some free advice: "The key is to get some good separation and make the bang work for your face shape."

In the photo, Lopez can be seen rocking her new wispy, parted bangs with a perky, textured ponytail.

Our verdict? Gorgeous.

Over the years, Lopez has rocked just about every type of bangs, but her latest look may just be our favorite yet.

See some of JLo's best bang moments!

1998

This piece-y updo with a slip dress is peak '90s. Jim Smeal / WireImage

Long, sideswept bangs are totally old school J.Lo.

2004

Jennifer Lopez attends the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

This long, glossy, sideswept bang is classic Lopez, circa early 2000s.

2005

Jennifer Lopez at the "Monster-In-Law" premiere in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Light and airy sideswept bangs looked totally refreshing alongside the singer's lob (long bob).

2009

Jennifer Lopez attends the special event promoting Japanese bag maker Samantha Thavasa's new collection on March 29, 2009 in Tokyo. Jun Sato / WireImage

The key to J.Lo's impressive bang game? A bit of dead space left just in the center of the face.

2010

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert and Awards Ceremony in New York City on June 14, 2010. Reuters

Heavier sideswept bangs perfectly frame Lopez' s diamond face shape.

2011

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Wind-blown, barely there long bangs are definitely one of the superstar's specialties.

2015

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2015. Evan Agostini / AP

"Sweet" isn't a word usually used to describe Lopez's look, but this hairstyle definitely qualifies as angelic.

2015

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Can you say bombshell? Lopez always brings the heat on the red carpet with sassy styles.

2016

At the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" on March 7, 2016, Lopez looks every part the movie star. Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Slightly messy bangs always look sexy on the actress.

2017

The "World of Dance" judge celebrates the show on Sept. 19, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

The mother of two is a master at split part bangs.

2018

The superstar arrived at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles. AFP - Getty Images

Earlier this year, Lopez looked sultry with long sideswept bangs worn in a messy updo.