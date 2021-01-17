Jennifer Lopez answers fan who accused her of having 'tons of Botox'

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight about her famously ageless appearance.

The 51-year-old responded to accusations from a fan who commented on a recent Instagram post, insisting the star has used Botox. The post featured a makeup-free video of Lopez trying out a face mask as a promotion for her anti-aging skincare line, JLo Beauty.

“It’s the first time I’m releasing this full video of when I first tried out limitless mask!!!” she captioned the video. “Spoiler alert ... we (decided) not to charge $10,000 for them. 😂@JLoBeauty now available on @amazon! #JLOBEAUTY✨”

In response, one person commented: “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

The “Hustlers” actor responded to the fan directly, writing, “LOL thats just my face!!!”

“For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’ 🙂 Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!!” Lopez continued. “And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind, and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love.”

The singer added the hashtags “#beautyfromtheinsideout” and “#beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

Lopez has no problem showing off her makeup-free skin on Instagram, even if her followers aren't always kind in response. The pop star dropped her full makeup removal routine earlier this month, showing fans how she took off her stage makeup after her “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance. Throughout the clip, the singer took fans through her skin care routine, from cleanser to serums.

“We’re fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday’s #WashAway2020 event,” she wrote in the caption.

“I have more glow (with) bare skin than I did when I had the makeup on,” she told fans in the video. “This is where my mission with JLo Beauty is, to make all of you feel beautiful in your own skin — when it's just you, not when you have to put on fillers and filters and all this stuff that we do on social media to feel beautiful. This is where you want to feel the most beautiful."