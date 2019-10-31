Lisa Rinna dressed up as Jennifer Lopez for Halloween this year, and her costume gave everyone lots to dish about.

One person who reacted was J.Lo herself, who was asked about the look doing some press during a recent red carpet.

“I saw that on Instagram. Actually, Alex (Rodriguez) sent that to me — he’s like, ‘Look!’” she told Access Hollywood at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Honorary Awards event when asked about Rinna's look.

Lopez added: “It was really, really cute. She looked awesome.”

And while Lopez seemed to love the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star paying homage to her with her 2019 Halloween costume, not everyone was a fan.

"There is not a soul that can walk the walk in that beautiful dress!" wrote one TODAY Facebook follower.

But J.Lo approves — in fact she even celebrated the many past tributes to her iconic Versace look with a special video montage Thursday afternoon.