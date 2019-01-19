Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Jennifer Lopez, 49, has been performing and acting for most of her life, but she’s just now hitting her stride and embracing her insecurities.

The mom of two posted a stunning selfie to Instagram on Friday. The beautiful snapshot captures J.Lo in a messy bun and untouched face lounging outside. She captioned the photo with #nofilterFriday #nomakeupday and #lovemeasIam.

Although the "World of Dance" judge looks perfectly at peace with herself, she wasn’t always so confident.

Earlier this month, Lopez told Harper's Bazaar that, despite her 30-plus years in the entertainment business, she has only recently found herself.

The multi-talented mom — now dating former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez — explained to the magazine that her prior romances all ended in heartbreak for the same reason: she had to learn to accept herself.

"Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love (someone else) in a way that is pure and true," she told the magazine. "Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing." Lopez’s makeup-free selfie reflects just how far she has come and embraced her natural look.