J.Lo has done it again!

Not long after she rocked an updated version of that green dress on the runway, Jennifer Lopez made another epic style statement, this time on Instagram.

The superstar singer, dancer and actress, 50, posted a teaser for her new single, “Baila Conmigo,” sporting a small bodysuit and little else.

Lopez looked gorgeous and confident in the photo for her high-energy new song, whose title means “Dance With Me.”

The “Hustlers” star has been making plenty of bold style moves lately and she’s been owning every one of her fierce looks.

Last month, she made a surprise runway appearance at Milan Fashion Week, walking the Versace Spring 2020 show in an updated version of the green dress she famously wore to the Grammys in 2000.

Does J.Lo even age? ImageDirect, Reuters

She looked just as incredible as she did the first time around, rocking the gown’s dramatic, plunging neckline and swirling green skirt.

Lopez also looked stunning when she appeared on stage recently with the singer Maluma, who’s co-starring in her upcoming romantic comedy, “Marry Me.”

She was a vision in gold. Getty Images

People ask Lopez all the time about her secrets to staying so incredibly fit and energetic at 50, but the superstar says the real trick is to not focus much on her age at all.

“I just don’t think of myself as an age. I just think of myself as me,” Lopez said on the 3rd hour of TODAY earlier this year. “I’m still doing what I’ve always done, and this is what I do, and so I just keep doing it.”

Keep it up, J.Lo — you’re an inspiration!