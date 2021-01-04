Watch J.Lo's dramatic transformation as she goes makeup-free in new video

Washing away 2020!

Jennifer Lopez just shared her makeup removal routine in a recent Instagram video, which showed fans how she cleansed and moisturized her face after her “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance in New York City's Times Square.

"Are you guys ready to wash away 2020?" she said. “I still have all my stage makeup on, as you can see. It's a lot of makeup ... and I'm ready to wash it off."

The pop star, 51, then used a cleanser from her JLo Beauty skincare line to remove all of her makeup, leaving her with a gorgeous, fresh-faced look. She also applied a serum to give her bare skin an extra glow.

“I have more glow (with) bare skin than I did when I had the makeup on,” she told fans via the Instagram video. “This is where my mission with JLo Beauty is, to make all of you feel beautiful in your own skin — when it's just you, not when you have to put on fillers and filters and all this stuff that we do on social media to feel beautiful. This is where you want to feel the most beautiful."

The singer also shared one skin care secret that she says contributes to her famously youthful appearance.

“One of my secrets to keeping me looking as youthful as people like to say that I look, I believe, is from SPF 30 and using it every single day as my moisturizer,” she said. “I’ve done it since I was in my early 20s without missing a day.

“I think if you start that young, and even if you do it now, sun damage and environment damage is one of the things that hurts your skin and that ages you the most,” she added. “Besides inflammation and dehydration, that’s part of it.”

Lopez may be known for her glamour, but she also shares plenty of fresh-faced selfies on social media.

She showed off her natural beauty in a gorgeous, makeup-free photo on Instagram back in August.

"Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace," she wrote.