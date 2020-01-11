Jennifer Lopez has proven her timelessness once again. The actress and singer took to social media to announce that she will be the face of Versace’s 2020 campaign, alongside Kendall Jenner.

“I am so excited I can finally reveal that I am the face of the #VersaceSS20 campaign!” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Thank you to Donatella Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration.”

This campaign has been a long time coming for Lopez. Her standout moment at the Grammy Awards in 2000 wearing her green Versace dress (yes, that dress) became one of the highest traffic searches in Google history. The company even admitted on their blog that the fashion moment inspired them to create Google Images so the queries wouldn't result in just various links.

In the new campaign, Lopez can be seen wearing the same green jungle print from that dress, only remade into a sleek and stylish pant suit. Versace's spring 2020 collection will focus on statement jewelry, their line of Virtus handbags and, of course, that iconic jungle print.

Nearly two decades later, Lopez continues to make headlines in the dress that took the internet by storm. She closed Versace’s runway show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2019 sporting an updated version of her green dress, donning a similar watercolor pattern but this time sans the long sleeves.

The dress made another appearance months later while the 50-year-old singer hosted “Saturday Night Live” in December 2019. Lopez stepped out in another rendition of the Versace masterpiece for her monologue during the show’s 45th season.

Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters

Lopez revealed on YouTube in her series, “Moments of Fashion,” that she nearly didn’t wear the dress that keeps on giving. In fact, it was a last-minute decision on the day of the Grammy Awards.

Three other celebrities were photographed in the green gown at the time, including Donatella Versace herself. Lopez's stylist urged her to wear a different dress, but once he saw her in the plunging neckline gown, he told her that this was “the dress.”

"One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years,” she explained in her video. “It's a crazy impact that fashion can have and those fashion statements can have in solidifying a personality, a moment, a style, a movement, all of those things. It was a really exciting time.”