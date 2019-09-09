Talk about that J.Lo glow!

Jennifer Lopez just debuted a sleek, blond lob — and it is stunning.

Getty Images

The 50-year-old singer and actress showed off the dramatic long bob at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her latest movie, “Hustlers.”

Gorgeous! Getty Images

The collarbone-grazing cut starts with a darker blond shade at the roots, and lightens to platinum at the ends.

The blunt cut is stunning from every angle! WireImage

“Getting @jlo glam shiny and short,” her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, wrote on Instagram.

Lopez paired her new lob with an equally dazzling golden-yellow dress, made from what looks like deconstructed satin and tulle and featuring her signature, plunging neckline.

She showed off her look on Instagram, too, along with the caption, "What a night!!!"

Lobs on the red carpet are sometimes temporary styles, but it looks like this could be her true length now. She rocked the same cut the next day, this time styled with flipped-out edges.

Could this new look be here to stay? Getty Images

Lopez has sported a similar style in the past. She looked fierce in a choppy, layered lob at the 2018 Billboard Awards.

Last year, she rocked a choppier, layered lob in a similar blond shade. Getty Images

A few months later, she was back to long, blond strands for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

WireImage

Just before she stepped out with her new lob, she was rocking a longer, layered look at a "Hustlers" press conference.

Her hair is fabulous at any length. WireImage

Will this latest lob stick around? Time will tell. But one thing is certain — she will look gorgeous no matter what!