Jennifer Garner is welcoming fall with a bang —or should we say, bangs!
The actress debuted a fresh set of fringe at the Save The Children's Centennial Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, this week and we're digging her new look.
The 47-year-old wore parted curtain bangs that sweep to the side right over her eyebrows, and paired her new fringe with a sleek updo.
Garner looked stylish in a black jumpsuit featuring an oversized bow, and accessorized with black sandals and a sparkly choker necklace.
Garner even shared a hilarious video on Instagram to give fans "an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes before a big night out."
There's no denying the fact that Garner looks great with bangs, but we're not totally certain the new look is permanent. Before the event, her hairstylist Adir Abergel shared an Instagram story of himself shopping at a wig store. And just a few months ago, Abergel helped Charlize Theron pull off some faux fringe at an event.
Still, it wouldn't be the first time the mother of three has rocked some fabulous fringe. Back in 2005, Garner experimented with red highlights and sideswept bangs.
In 2014, she tried piece-y bangs and waves at the Toronto International Film Festival.
That same year, the actress wore her bangs in old Hollywood waves at the Oscars.
Now we'll just have to eagerly wait to see if Garner actually made the cut, or if she was just having fun with clip-ins for a night out.
Jennifer Garner talks about initiative to spread kindnessJune 12, 201904:32
See Jennifer Garner's hair through the years:
Wonderful waves
Long hair and a slight wave: one of Garner's signature looks.
Hot highlights
The actress never goes too extreme with her hair, but she does occasionally add slight highlights.
Beautiful bob
During her "Alias" days, Garner perfected the sexy, tousled look with her trendy lob haircut.
Short and sweet
The actress is known for her long hair now, but back in the day, she kept thing short and sweet.
Curly cutie
A 21-year-old Garner sported long locks and curls for days.
Blast from the past
As a child, Garner proudly rocked a bowl cut and heavy bangs.