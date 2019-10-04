Jennifer Garner is welcoming fall with a bang —or should we say, bangs!

The actress debuted a fresh set of fringe at the Save The Children's Centennial Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, this week and we're digging her new look.

The 47-year-old wore parted curtain bangs that sweep to the side right over her eyebrows, and paired her new fringe with a sleek updo.

Garner paired her new do with glowing makeup. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Garner looked stylish in a black jumpsuit featuring an oversized bow, and accessorized with black sandals and a sparkly choker necklace.

Loving the look, Jennifer! Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Garner even shared a hilarious video on Instagram to give fans "an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes before a big night out."

There's no denying the fact that Garner looks great with bangs, but we're not totally certain the new look is permanent. Before the event, her hairstylist Adir Abergel shared an Instagram story of himself shopping at a wig store. And just a few months ago, Abergel helped Charlize Theron pull off some faux fringe at an event.

Still, it wouldn't be the first time the mother of three has rocked some fabulous fringe. Back in 2005, Garner experimented with red highlights and sideswept bangs.

Testing the waters with some new bangs. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2014, she tried piece-y bangs and waves at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Beachy and beautiful! Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

That same year, the actress wore her bangs in old Hollywood waves at the Oscars.

An award-winning look. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Now we'll just have to eagerly wait to see if Garner actually made the cut, or if she was just having fun with clip-ins for a night out.

See Jennifer Garner's hair through the years:

Wonderful waves

Long hair and a slight wave: one of Garner's signature looks.

Hot highlights

The actress never goes too extreme with her hair, but she does occasionally add slight highlights.

Beautiful bob

Bob D'Amico / Getty Images

During her "Alias" days, Garner perfected the sexy, tousled look with her trendy lob haircut.

Short and sweet

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

The actress is known for her long hair now, but back in the day, she kept thing short and sweet.

Curly cutie

A 21-year-old Garner sported long locks and curls for days.

Blast from the past

As a child, Garner proudly rocked a bowl cut and heavy bangs.