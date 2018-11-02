Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin

Remember when Jessica Biel dazzled at the Emmys with gorgeous, wavy, dreamy, beach hair. Well the man responsible for it is Adir Abergel, creative director of Virtue and celebrity hairstylist who tends to the tresses of Hollywood’s A-list.

If you want body, if you want volume, if you want soft ringlets or sleek updos, he’s your guy. And he always starts with healthy hair.

“For me, it’s always about bringing out the most beautiful texture that a woman or man can have. You have to make sure it’s the right foundation for any style,” said Abergel. “ When I came up, we were doing people like Tina Turner or Olivia Newton-John. I learned that foundational hair is super important. It’s about creating the right foundation, and from there, everything is possible. If you don’t get the shine or the luster — what’s the point?”

Indeed. And to get that glossiness, Abergel is particular about the products he uses (like a cork-handled boar bristle brush).

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold 1 1/2 Inch Curling Iron and Wand, $50, Ulta

"The curling iron I love is by Hot Tools. That’s my favorite. They get hot, I can control the heat, and they really work," said Abergel.

Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask, $28, Virtue

It's also sold at bluemercury.

"That is the gateway product to being obsessed with the line. It works on every hair type. It’s one of those masks that I worked very hard on with my product development team. It’s not heavy and doesn’t weigh down the hair. It hydrates the hair. You get a lot more shine and volume and reflection," said Abergel, who's the brand's creative director.

Ibiza Hair Extended Cork Round Brush, $49, Nordstrom

"That’s the only one I use. It’s a combination of a boar bristle and nylon. It creates traction and shine. And, it has a cork handle and is very lightweight," said Abergel.

ghd Air Dryer, $199, Amazon

You can get this at Ulta and Sephora as well.

"My favorite blow dryer right now is the GHD air dryer. If you have an old blow dryer, throw it out and get a new one. The technology has changed so much. They used to damage your hair so much more. You can control the temperature. It’s really amazing," said Abergel.

Kusco-Murphy Setting Lotion, $38, Amazon

"I love the Kusco-Murphy setting lotion. It’s one of my favorites. I use it to create targeted volume at the roots. It’s like a modern-day setting lotion for a blowout," said Abergel.

For Abergel, it's all about using the right products.

"People underestimate the process of shampoo and conditioner and using a mask before a big event. I do that with all my women. All my girls use Virtue. I just got a text yesterday from Christina Applegate. She was like, 'Adir I’m so obsessed with the product that the new show I’m shooting, I’m making them put it inside the showers.' It all starts with the right foundation," he said.

Recently, Abergel has really slayed on the red carpet. Here's how to get the looks you saw on three of his biggest clients.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Steve Granitz / WireImage

"Jen has that beautiful, gorgeous, shiny, healthy, bouncy hair. I blow dry her hair with a round brush and I put it into big barrel standup curls. I take it in sections and I wrap it around my finger into a barrel curl and put a clip in it. I let it cool down. I do five sections like that. I brush it with a Mason Pearson brush and it just bounces and dances and is happy," said Abergel.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

"Annie: She has shiny hair but it tends to be a little bit heavy and doesn’t get the kind of volume I want. I need to build volume. With her, I take a big curling iron and I take big sections and I create big barrel curls. I let it cool down and then I put a little mousse right at the ends," he said.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"She has beautiful texture. She has a slight wave but not the girth or volume. For the Emmys, it was about over-directing the hair with the round brush. I put a mousse in her hair and then I diffused it and that created a lot of volume. Then I used a GHD flat iron and went up and down and creating all those waves and movement," said Abergel.