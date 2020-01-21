Jennifer Aniston reveals how she avoided wrinkling her SAG Awards dress

No wrinkles in sight!

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous at the SAG Awards in a sleek, white Dior gown, and she just revealed how she managed to keep her dress wrinkle-free en route to the event.

Basically, she had to lie down almost flat in the backseat of her SUV on the way to the ceremony. She shared a photo of the impressive feat.

“No wrinkles ... harder than it looks!” she wrote on Instagram.

In the same post, she shared a photo of her dress draped over a bathtub after the awards show alongside the strappy stilettos she wore on the night.

“Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget,” said Aniston, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. “Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!”

Aniston took home the SAG Award for best actress in a television drama. Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Messages of support poured in from her fellow celebs on Instagram, including some funny notes on her unique method to avoid wrinkles.

“You should put a dentist chair in the backseat. That’s what I do,” comedian David Spade commented on her post.

“How can you be so pretty sitting like this,” chimed in “Late Night” star Mindy Kaling.

Comedian Billy Eichner was also inspired by Aniston’s photo, announcing that he’s “only traveling like this from now on.”

She looked absolutely gorgeous! Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

And, as several commenters pointed out, Aniston’s wrinkle-avoiding lean could double as a great ab workout.

Later that night, Aniston delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech after her Outstanding Actress win.

“Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” the “Morning Show” star said. “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally, like, seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”

Aniston also set the internet aflame when she shared a sweet moment with ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage.

She and Pitt were married from 2000 and 2005, and they still seem to have plenty of genuine affection and respect for each other.

It was a big night for Aniston all around, and her dress (and everything else about her) looked flawless throughout!