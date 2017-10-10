Jenna Dewan Tatum swears by this concealer to cover any imperfection

share tweet pin email

Actress and host of NBC's “World of Dance,” Jenna Dewan Tatum always looks flawless. So, besides her natural beauty, what’s her secret?

as always love you guys 😘 #Repost @patrickta ・・・ Today For The Talk With @jennadewan Hair By @kristin_ess Makeup By @patrickta Assisted By @carlyy.fisher Styled By @bradgoreski 💋 Full Breakdown Soon On My App Flawless A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

The 36-year-old — who told Real Simple that she’s “really a sunscreen and argan oil kind of girl” — counts concealer, lip balm and an eyelash curler among her daily essentials.

Her favorite imperfection-erasing formula? Clé De Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 ($70). A must-have of makeup artists and A-listers (Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie are also fans), this creamy, SPF-infused, full-coverage stick is beloved for its ability to cover blemishes, brown spots and dark circles.

Added bonus: It also offers protection against the sun’s harmful rays. It’s basically the Maserati of makeup — and comes with an equally luxe price tag.

Even with all its accolades, there’s no denying it’s pretty expensive. Not ready to shell out $70 for concealer? Ahead, TODAY Style gathered five affordable alternatives, all available on Amazon.

