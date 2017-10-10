Jenna Dewan Tatum swears by this concealer to cover any imperfection

Actress and host of NBC's “World of Dance,” Jenna Dewan Tatum always looks flawless. So, besides her natural beauty, what’s her secret?
The 36-year-old — who told Real Simple that she’s “really a sunscreen and argan oil kind of girl” — counts concealer, lip balm and an eyelash curler among her daily essentials.
Jenna Dewan Tatum on 'World of Dance' and life with Channing TatumPlay Video - 4:31
Her favorite imperfection-erasing formula? Clé De Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 ($70). A must-have of makeup artists and A-listers (Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie are also fans), this creamy, SPF-infused, full-coverage stick is beloved for its ability to cover blemishes, brown spots and dark circles.
Added bonus: It also offers protection against the sun’s harmful rays. It’s basically the Maserati of makeup — and comes with an equally luxe price tag.
Clé De Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25, $70, Nordstrom
Even with all its accolades, there’s no denying it’s pretty expensive. Not ready to shell out $70 for concealer? Ahead, TODAY Style gathered five affordable alternatives, all available on Amazon.
1. Maybelline New York Fit Me! Concealer, $5, Amazon
2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer, $9, Amazon
3. NYX Professional Makeup HD Photogenic Concealer Wand, $4, Amazon
4. Rimmel London Match Perfection Concealer, $5, Amazon
5. CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Soft Touch Concealer, $9, Amazon
