Jenna Bush Hager had fun getting all dolled up for Monday night's CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York!

Our resident fashionista rocked a red cape dress from designer (and friend) Lela Rose and looked super chic. But as it turns out, some folks don't quite know how to feel about the unique look.

"There's been a little bit of a debate about it," Jenna told Willie Geist during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday.

We think you looked fab, Jenna! Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Willie was surprised and complimented Jenna on her fun red carpet look.

"You look awesome. Seriously, that's a cool dress," he said.

"That is so nice!" Jenna replied.

Jenna, who attended the event with Rose, proceeded to explain how a few people have mixed feelings about the bold look.

"Some people were saying they didn't like my dress," she said.

"Who would say such a thing?" Willie replied.

"Our executive producer, Joanne (LaMarca), said she didn't like it," Jenna answered. "She said, 'Looks like you had a big night.'"

Jenna had a great time with friend (and designer) Lela Rose. jennabhager/Instagram

"Listen, it's avant-garde, it's a cape. When I was leaving actually, Poppy was like, 'Mom I love your cape, where are you flying to?'" Jenna continued.

The pregnant fourth hour co-host also poked fun at the dress's spacious interior on her Instagram story, posing with both her daughters, Mila and Poppy, hiding underneath the wide silhouette.

Jenna and her girls got playful, posing in the dress together. jennabhager/Instagram

There was certainly no shortage of bold attire at last night's CFDA Fashion Awards, and Jenna gave a nod to one look in particular.

"I couldn't stop staring at (J.Lo's) abs," she said.

If you ask us, though, Jenna was the one we couldn't stop staring at!