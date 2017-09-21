Jenna Bush Hager: 'Comparing yourself to others is a waste of time' — even as a twin

Will I be as pretty?

Will the boys like me as much as the other girls?

Will I make friends as easily??

“You don’t need to compare yourself,” my Mom said, reassuring me. “You are great just as you are.”

It's a lesson that comes with age, and one I wish I could have shared with my younger self more often: Comparing yourself to others is a waste of time.

My parents never compared me to my twin sister, Barbara, which was a gift. But we were constantly compared by the outside world: She has brown hair; she has blond. She’s the loud one; she’s quiet. But because our parents, the center of our universe, refused to compare us, we grew inseparable and always celebrated each other’s successes.

When Barbara achieved a nearly perfect score on her SATs, my parents didn’t make me feel as though my score was a disappointment. Even as I toiled away in an after-school test-prep class, I was happy for her.

After I had my daughters, I realized how easy it is to compare your kids and how harmful it can be, too.

I adore both of my preciously different girls and, like my Mama, I hope to help them see their unique qualities as gifts. I want to help them to embrace their strengths and when it comes to their shortcomings, teach them to be easy on themselves.