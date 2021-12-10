Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The highly anticipated sequel series to “Sex and the City” is finally here.

Fans got their first look at "And Just Like That... " on HBO Max Thursday night, and in addition to seeing the plot play out, they also got a peek at one of the show’s biggest attractions — the fantasy-worthy fashions leading lady Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wears this time around.

And on Friday morning, they got closer look at one in particular. That’s because our very own Jenna Bush Hager wore what may just be Carrie’s next big “it” dress on TODAY.

Behold the Diana Gown from designer Norma Kamali.

Just like Carrie, Jenna wore a light-colored blazer over the pale blue dress. TODAY

“(Kamali) was kind enough to send this over so I could channel my inner Carrie Bradshaw," Jenna revealed.

The single-shoulder, bodycon dress was spotted in photos from the “And Just Like That...” set back in October, when Parker could be seen strolling the streets of New York in a “celestial blue” version of the timeless dress.

And there’s good reason to call this dress timeless.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of "And Just Like That..." on Oct. 14, 2021, in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

The Diana design, which comes in 23 other shades and sells for an affordable (at least by Carrie standards) $215, was first created by New York native Kamali back in the 1970s.

“The definition of timeless is something that is not affected by trends,” Kamali told TODAY via email. “A timeless style should look as if it is a current style (not vintage). It should look good and feel good on.”

According to the designer’s website, the polyester and spandex blend has a four-way stretch bodysuit built into the dress for comfort and to give it its signature drape.

And you can expect to see this dress beyond HBO Max (and Studio 1A). It’s experiencing a renewed popularity as people head out more after pandemic lockdown.

“The story is the Diana was already doing well with sales, people wanted to go out and get dressed up as a response to COVID,” she explained. “We were working on a strategy to figure out how to manage the supply chain challenge and as we put a plan in place, BAM!! A photo of SJP wearing the Diana appeared and now the dress is selling even better on our key account platforms to a broad range of demographics!”

Kamali added, “SJP as Carrie looks great in the dress ... which is an example of how she is aging with power, looking as beautiful as ever but in a new way!”

It’s certainly a more mature style than the one the tutu-trendsetter was known for on the original series.

Carrie Bradshaw also wore her famous tutu in the "Sex and the City" opening credits. Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock

See more of the sartorial character’s new looks on upcoming episodes of “And Just Like That..." airing on HBO Max.

