Jeff Foxworthy reveals wife's reaction after shaving mustache for 1st time in 40 years

Jeff Foxworthy may be a redneck, but he’ll always be a redneck with a mustache!

At the beginning of quarantine in March, the comedian, known for his "You might be a redneck if..." one-liners, shaved off his trademark mustache and posted a photo of his clean face on Instagram.

He revisited the experience and reaction from fans during Tuesday's episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show."

“That’s the one day I didn’t have a mustache,” he joked while the photo splashed on the screen.

Foxworthy, 61, said he's had a mustache for years and decided to make a change because he wasn’t working due to the pandemic.

“I started growing it in the summer between the 11th and the 12th grade, and so I’ve been with my wife for 36 years, and she had never seen me without it because I never had a break where I wasn’t doing either a concert or a TV show, and then when they started canceling shows, I thought, ‘Alright, I got time to shave it off,’ and I didn’t even say anything,” he recalled.

Foxworthy may have been excited to try a new look, but his wife was definitely not.

“I just went in the bathroom and shaved it off, and I walked out, and she looked at me and said, ‘Oh, wow. Grow it back,’” he continued.

Foxworthy said most of his fans didn’t support the hairless style, either.

“I posted it on Instagram, and there were some people that were like, ‘Oh, wow, you look younger.’ But, Kelly, I swear 80% of them were like, ‘No, no, no! You are supposed to have a mustache. Grow it back,’” he quipped.

Clarkson agreed with his fans, adding that Foxworthy's one of those people who just needs “to have a mustache.”

“It’s like Tom Selleck for me," she joked. "You have to have a mustache. He has to have a mustache. It’s just what we’re used to."