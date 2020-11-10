Jason Momoa loves to wear pink — and he doesn't care what others think

Jason Momoa has never been shy about his love for the color pink.

The 6'4" "Aquaman" star posed for InStyle this month wearing an array of pink designer duds, including a pink patterned Dolce & Gabbana suit, a pale pink Tom Ford sweater and slacks and even a pink hair scrunchie by Invisibobble.

Jason Momoa and his wife, Lisa Bonet, wore pink to the 91st Annual Academy Awards in 2019. Getty Images

The brawny 41-year-old actor made headlines last year when he wore a velvet pink Fendi suit and matching scrunchie when he walked the red carpet alongside his pink-clad wife, Lisa Bonet, at the Academy Awards.

"Pink is just a beautiful color," Momoa told InStyle. "And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a s--- what anyone thinks."

Momoa needn't worry. Lots of people agree that pink is his color.

After the former "Game of Thrones" star posted pics from the InStyle photo shoot Tuesday on Instagram, his close pal — and Bonet's ex-husband — Lenny Kravitz applauded his style.

"❤️✊🏾🔥Well alright brother," the 56-year-old rocker wrote in the comments.

Momoa's pal Lenny Kravitz has also sported plenty of pink clothes over the years.

Of course, Kravitz has sported plenty of pink clothes himself over the years, even posing in a hot pink shirt on the cover of his 2002 single "Stillness of Heart."

Momoa's fans also flipped over the photos.

"No man does pink like Jason 😍," wrote one.

"Handsome 🔥🔥🔥🔥," gushed someone else.

Meanwhile, a third fan showed appreciation for Momoa's taste in accessories, writing, "Pretty sure no other man can look this good with a scrunchie."

We're pretty sure we agree!