Tanks for the explanation, Jason Momoa.

The “Aquaman” star, who made waves for wearing a tank top at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, is shedding some light on why he made the unusual fashion choice. Approached by reporters at Los Angeles airport on Monday, the actor said he gave his blazer to his wife, Lisa Bonet, to help her keep warm.

Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss / AP

“No, man, it was cold in there. I had to take care of the wifey," the actor, 40, said when asked if he had planned to show off the guns, according to the Daily Mail.

I feel like Jason Momoa was wearing more clothes earlier #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Hu09KtERNw — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 6, 2020

Momoa may have only been trying to be gallant, but he went viral after he was caught wearing the tank top during the show. He also wore the shirt at an afterparty.

Momoa, clad in a tank top, and Bonet hung out with Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher after the Golden Globes. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Momoa is no stranger to raising eyebrows at awards shows with his fashion choices. Last year, he sported a pink tuxedo, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, when he attended the Academy Awards. He even accentuated it with a pink scrunchie.

Bonet and Momoa were a match made in designer's heaven at last year's Academy Awards. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The former "Game of Thrones" star may have once again thinking of his better half when he wore the tux, too, since it matched the dress worn by Bonet, although we don't know if he took off that jacket to keep her warm.