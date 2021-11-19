Jared Leto's studded gloves stole the show at last night's "House of Gucci" premiere.

The actor, 49, stars as Paolo Gucci in the much-anticipated film and he dressed to impress at the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night, donning a striking pink suit and white booties.

Jared Leto brought plenty of panache to the red carpet. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The ensemble certainly turned heads on its own, but it was Leto's black Gucci gloves that were the real talk of the town. The lacy accessory featured plenty of bling, and as he revealed in his Instagram story, kept his hands "surprisingly warm."

Now that's how you wear a pair of gloves! Emma McIntyre / WireImage

The Thirty Seconds to Mars musician rocked head-to-toe pieces from the designer for the event and said he was "bleeding Gucci at this point" in one interview on the red carpet.

Leto had fun striking a pose on the red carpet. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

To finish off the eye-catching ensemble, Leto donned a black bow tie and wore his locks in tousled waves.

It's official: Leto definitely won the style game at the premiere. Willy Sanjuan / AP

The film's Twitter page approved of the look and captioned a photo of the actor with the following message: "Pretty sure @JaredLeto invented the 'signature look.'"

Of course, the 49-year-old wasn't the only standout style star at the premiere. Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani, donned a dazzling strapless gown with a stunning train. Adam Driver and Al Pacino, who portray Maurizio Gucci and Aldo Gucci respectively, also looked sharp in black suits.

The cast brought their best style to the red carpet. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

In the film, which focuses on the assassination of Guccio Gucci's grandson Maurizio, Leto looks practically unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci. The movie is based on the Sara Gay Forden novel "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" and is directed by Ridley Scott.

Related: