/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Most of us associate Christmas with traditional red and green, but for January Jones, it's all about a different color!

The actress showed off a new pink 'do on Instagram yesterday, captioning the post "Doin it," complete with some festive Christmas emojis.

In the selfie, the "Mad Men" star is holding a Santa mug and rocking some pretty sassy glasses to go with her new look.

She's known for her sunny blonde strands, but this isn't the first time that Jones has flirted with pink. Earlier this year, the actress dyed part of her bangs blonde for fun.

She also briefly sported pink streaks back in 2012.

Jones has rocked pink hair in the past. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The 40-year-old isn't afraid to switch things up, and has also been spotted trying brown and red hair colors on for size in the past.

January Jones attends the "Mad Men" New York Special Screening at The Museum of Modern Art in 2015 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

We'll be interested to see if January goes back to her signature 'do after the holidays.

January opted for a light brown look in 2004. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

But one thing's for sure! She sure is a hair chameleon!

See some of January's best looks:

Marvelously mod

"Mad Men" might be over, but Jones still occasionally gives her character a nod every now and then with cute retro 'dos.

Bouncy bob

The actress looked classic and chic with a short, glossy bob.

Long bob

Jones is no stranger to hair switch-ups and has also rocked a sassy lob (long bob) in the past.

Full and fluffy

The actress channeled Farrah Fawcett with this full blowout, complete with piecey bangs.

Classic January

Long blond locks and fuss-free bangs? Yep, the look is definitely a favorite for Jones.

Hello, bombshell

Jones certainly knows how to rock a high-impact bombshell wave.