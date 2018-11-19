Get Stuff We Love
Most of us associate Christmas with traditional red and green, but for January Jones, it's all about a different color!
The actress showed off a new pink 'do on Instagram yesterday, captioning the post "Doin it," complete with some festive Christmas emojis.
In the selfie, the "Mad Men" star is holding a Santa mug and rocking some pretty sassy glasses to go with her new look.
She's known for her sunny blonde strands, but this isn't the first time that Jones has flirted with pink. Earlier this year, the actress dyed part of her bangs blonde for fun.
She also briefly sported pink streaks back in 2012.
The 40-year-old isn't afraid to switch things up, and has also been spotted trying brown and red hair colors on for size in the past.
We'll be interested to see if January goes back to her signature 'do after the holidays.
But one thing's for sure! She sure is a hair chameleon!
See some of January's best looks:
Marvelously mod
"Mad Men" might be over, but Jones still occasionally gives her character a nod every now and then with cute retro 'dos.
Bouncy bob
The actress looked classic and chic with a short, glossy bob.
Long bob
Jones is no stranger to hair switch-ups and has also rocked a sassy lob (long bob) in the past.
Full and fluffy
The actress channeled Farrah Fawcett with this full blowout, complete with piecey bangs.
Classic January
Long blond locks and fuss-free bangs? Yep, the look is definitely a favorite for Jones.
Hello, bombshell
Jones certainly knows how to rock a high-impact bombshell wave.