January Jones just got the hottest haircut of the summer!

The actress debuted a flirty new bob, making her the latest celeb to adopt the trendy look.

The 41-year-old shared her new cropped cut on Instagram, captioning the post, "So I changed my mind again. @bridgetbragerhair you’re a dream❤️."

Jones' hairstylist, Bridget Brager, also teased the new look on Instagram, revealing that the actress has been craving a change for months.

"Welp, we finally did it! ✂️ @januaryjones has sent me #bluntbob hair inspiration pics for months!! We’ve been waiting for her (old) bangs to grow long enough to give that perfect blunt bob, middle part look. Patience." she wrote.

Brager said she took a lot of weight out of the actress's hair so that her blunt bob would have plenty of movement.

Just last fall, Jones surprised us all when she colored her hair pink.

Since then, she's been rocking blond locks just slightly longer than shoulder-length.

Bobs are certainly hotter than ever for summer, and Kim Kardashian just debuted her own twist on the trendy style.

With Jones giving the cropped cut her stamp of approval, we can't wait to see how she styles her blunt bob!

See Jones' past hairstyles

Long locks

Jones often lets her sunny locks grow out into a long, bouncy style.

Beautiful bob

This is clearly not the first time the hair chameleon has rocked a bob!

Lovely lob

In 2017, the actress debuted a sassy lob haircut and blunt bangs.

Ravishing red

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

In 2015, the "Mad Men" star was a redhead — temporarily.

Brunette babe

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Blond is her go-to hue, but Jones explored life as a brunette in 2004.

Fun flashback

Jones posted this fun flashback of herself rocking sleek, straight hair early on in her career.

Blast from the past

As a child, Jones looked simply adorable with blunt bangs and a bob.