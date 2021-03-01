'Mad Men' duo re-creates Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago

January Jones marked this year’s Golden Globes with a style throwback!

The “Mad Men” star, 43, just tried on the crimson, fringed Versace dress she wore to the awards ceremony in 2011, and it’s basically like no time has passed at all.

“10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits,” Jones captioned the photo on Instagram.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Then and now! WireImage, januaryjones / Instagram

She shared more photos in her Instagram story of herself re-wearing the dress, which has a plunging neckline, side cutouts and layers of delicate fringe cascading from the waist.

Like many stars, Jones celebrated the Golden Globes virtually from home this year. januaryjones / Instagram

“Squeezed into this beauty today,” Jones wrote on one of the pics. “10yrs ago @versace made my dream dress for the GG awards.”

When she wore the dress on the red carpet back in 2011, she completed her look with retro, shoulder-length waves and a bold, red lip. This time around, she looked just as stunning in a platinum, blunt lob.

Jones’ flashback photos inspired her fellow “Mad Men” star, Kiernan Shipka, to do a fun throwback of her own.

The on-screen mom and daughter posed for an adorable photo together at the 2011 Golden Globes. Joe Scarnici / WireImage

Shipka, who played Jones’ daughter, Sally Draper, in the award-winning AMC drama, re-wore the cute, lace-bibbed dress she sported at the 2011 Golden Globes when she was just 11.

Shipka totally pulled off the dress she wore to the Golden Globes 10 years ago! kiernanshipka / Instagram

“Hey @januaryjones I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago,” Shipka, now 21, wrote on Instagram.

It still fits, although it's more of a minidress on her as an adult!

Since “Mad Men” ended in 2015, Jones and Shipka have apparently remained close, with Jones recently celebrating Shipka’s milestone birthday on Instagram.

“Happy 21st Birthday Keeks!!” she wrote to her on-screen daughter. “Can’t wait to see you and finally share a sip with you! So bizarre that I met you when you were 7(😳😥), you were then and are still such a kind and wise soul with a huge heart. ❤️u.”

Jones and Shipka were among many celebrities who celebrated the Golden Globes virtually from home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some stars wore their red carpet best for the occasion, while others kept things casual at home in hoodies and flannels.