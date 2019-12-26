Here’s how to score some of the best deals of the year on electronics, clothing and travel

Janelle Monae shares video of newly dyed armpit hair

Is this the beginning of a trend for 2020?
STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" - Arrivals
Janelle Monae posted a colorful video showcasing her new look on Instagram.Rich Fury / Getty Images

By Courtney Gisriel

Janelle Monáe is taking festive hairstyle to a whole new level.

The musician and actress posted a video to Instagram on Monday showcasing her underarm area and some newly dyed armpit hair.

She captioned the video, "What color did @nikkinelms dye my pits red, pynk, or orange? The winner gets a treat."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6Z6J6jg3xa

After pointing out her new style, Monáe ends the video with a smirk to the camera.

The comments section was filled with fans debating which shade she'd tinted her body hair, but the jury's still out on exactly which color is the correct response.

Nikki Nelms, the hairstylist Monáe mentioned in her caption, reposted the video to her own page with a witty take on the style.

"Me: Raise ur hand if u'd like to be my last client of 2019," the stylist wrote, adding "@janellemonae Arm Pits" and a hand-raise emoji.

While Monáe is known for setting trends, the armpit dyeing craze already had a moment back in 2015.

At the time, Miley Cyrus posted about her pink armpit hair on Instagram (though the post has since been removed) and plenty of other women joined in on the action to promote self-confidence and body positivity.

