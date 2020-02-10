Jane Fonda is embracing a new look at the Oscars — her gray hair

Jane Fonda presented "Parasite" with the best picture award at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. And while many people were excited about the film's historic win, others were reeling over Fonda's new do.

The "Grace and Frankie" star showed off a new look: a silver pixie cut that was a major departure from her signature blond hairstyle.

It left many in shock!

Jane Fonda presented the best picture award at the 2020 Oscars. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"@Janefonda silver hair is awesome," tweeted one person.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Another added, "Whoever is Jane Fonda’s hair stylist needs a raise because her hair is laid !!!!!"

Whoever is Jane Fonda’s hair stylist needs a raise because her hair is laid !!!!! — Willie J Garner (@WillJam89) February 10, 2020

Her colorist, Jack Martin, shared details from his big day with the Hollywood icon on Instagram.

"I had the honor and the pleasure to transform the legendary actress @janefonda hair specially for the 2020 Oscar," he wrote on Instagram. "Spending 7 hours with this amazing Hollywood star and witnessing her energy, beauty, strength and femininity was so inspiring."

He also confirmed that her new look was meant to be a surprise. "Jane had about 3 inches of her salt and pepper natural roots and the rest was a little tired warm golden blonde, her goal color was a silver icy blonde to surprise everyone at the 2020 Oscar presenting the final award winner for the movie of the year."

Fonda also posted some photos of her new look while shared some behind-the-scenes shots backstage.

Fonda's Oscars look was also notable for another cool reason: She recycled her dress.

In 2014, she attended the premiere of "Grace of Monaco" during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a red beaded dress with sheer panels and long sleeves.

Jane Fonda wore the same beaded red dress to the "Grace of Monaco" premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Pascal Le Segretain / WireImage

And on Sunday night at the Oscars, she wore it again.

In November 2019, Fonda announced that she is going to make an effort to stop buying new clothes for environmental reasons.

“So, you see this coat?” Fonda said to the crowd at one of her “Fire Drill Fridays” on Capitol Hill. “I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”

According to her Oscars look, she is sticking to her plan!