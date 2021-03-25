Jane Fonda, 83, stuns on new Harper's Bazaar cover

At 83 years old, Jane Fonda is still giving other models a run for their money.

The actor and activist graces the April cover of Harper’s Bazaar and the word "stunning" doesn't even begin to properly describe the photos.

Fonda, who got her start in modeling before building a successful career in acting, poses in a slinky, sequined black dress on the magazine's cover and we just can't stop staring at her. From her sultry stare to her showstopping bangs and her enviable figure, Fonda hit this one out of the park and the cover photo simply demands attention.

Va-va-voom! Mario Sorrenti / Harpers Bazaar

The interior photo spread is equally as captivating and shows the "Grace and Frankie" star striking another sexy pose in a sequined dress with flutter sleeves.

Fonda flexes her modeling muscles in the issue of Harper's Bazaar. Mario Sorrenti / Harpers Bazaar

The 83-year-old also dons a striking black pantsuit for the photo shoot and offers major attitude in this snapshot.

Simply stunning! Mario Sorrenti / Harpers Bazaar

Fonda is obviously fabulous, so the inquiring minds at Harper's Bazaar had to ask: Is she looking for a relationship right now? And the actor was happy to dish on what attracts her to a man.

“Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path. I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that," she said.

But Fonda isn't exactly eager to embark on a new romantic relationship.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire. Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there. That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up. I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man," she said.

The actor has also realized a few things about intimacy over the years and says it's not something she's not really capable of.

"It’s not them. It’s me. If a guy had come along and said, ‘Come on, Fonda, show up,’ I would have run away scared. I was attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn’t necessarily show up themselves. I didn’t know that at the time, but now I know,” she said.