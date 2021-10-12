Jamie Lee Curtis recalls once burning her hair off her head

A disastrous trip to the hair salon for a movie role turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Jamie Lee Curtis when it came to switching to a natural look instead.

The "Halloween" star spoke to Scottish television host Lorraine Kelly in an interview on Britain's ITV about how she became "an advocate for natural beauty" after some bad hair experiences during her career.

"I tried to do everything you can do to your hair," Curtis said. "Personally, I felt it humiliating. I would go into a hair salon, the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that color on my hair, the wearing the things, sitting under the hair dryer, I was like, ‘For what?’

"So very early on in my career, I had a perm, and then had to dye my hair for a movie, and it burned my hair off my head. And the first time I cut my hair short, I went, ‘Oh, oh, my God. Oh wow, I look like me.’"

Curtis, 62, has worn her natural gray hair for years and spoken out against impossible beauty standards, particularly for actors.

"I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I’ve had the trial and error of the other part," she said. "I did plastic surgery, it didn’t work. I hated it. It made me feel worse. "

She also has said that undergoing plastic surgery led her to become addicted to opioids for 10 years until she got sober in 1999.

Curtis, who once again will tangle with killer Michael Myers in the upcoming "Halloween Kills," has spoken out regularly against plastic surgery.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she told Fast Company in a recent interview. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Curtis hasn't dyed her hair for years as part of her overall philosophy about aging.

"Since then, I also stopped dyeing it, and then I’ve also been an advocate for not f------ with your face," she told Kelly. "And the term ‘anti-aging.’ What?! What are you talking about? We’re all gonna f------ age.

"We’re all gonna die. Why do you want to look 17 when you’re 70? I want to look 70 when I’m 70."