By Lindsay Lowe

Talk about a showstopping Oscars look!

James McAvoy sported a traditional suit at the Academy Awards red carpet, along with a crisp, white shirt and a dark tie.

So far, nothing out of the ordinary.Getty Images

But when he arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party, his look had transformed. He opened his jacket to reveal that his shirt was covered in signatures from fellow celebrities.

But at the after-party, he was like a walking celebrity yearbook!Getty Images

“Went to the Oscars. Presented. Got mugged by Sharpie-wielding celebrities,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie of his autographed shirt. “I’m sure my shirt is going to be defaced by more of these entitled graffiti mentalists as the night goes on.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuSqm4fF6uM

Stars like Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron and Amy Adams signed his shirt in red marker.

He got the idea when he found a red marker on the floor.Getty Images

Asking A-listers to sign his shirt was a spur-of-the-moment idea, McAvoy admitted in his Instagram story.

“When I found (a) Sharpie on the floor, I started to ask all our celebrity friends to start signing my shirt,” he said. “I don’t know why I had that idea, but I did.”

He probably acquired even more signatures later that night.WireImage

And that impromptu idea will ultimately help raise money for a great cause.

“We’ve got incredible people on this shirt, and I think we’ll probably try and sell it for charity,” the actor said in his Instagram story. “Don't know how we'll do that, but we'll figure out a mechanism and we'll figure out a destination for the proceeds of this thing and we'll do it.”

Add McAvoy to the list of celebrities with unforgettable Oscars style!

