Feb. 25, 2019, 6:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Talk about a showstopping Oscars look!

James McAvoy sported a traditional suit at the Academy Awards red carpet, along with a crisp, white shirt and a dark tie.

So far, nothing out of the ordinary. Getty Images

But when he arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party, his look had transformed. He opened his jacket to reveal that his shirt was covered in signatures from fellow celebrities.

But at the after-party, he was like a walking celebrity yearbook! Getty Images

“Went to the Oscars. Presented. Got mugged by Sharpie-wielding celebrities,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie of his autographed shirt. “I’m sure my shirt is going to be defaced by more of these entitled graffiti mentalists as the night goes on.”

Stars like Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron and Amy Adams signed his shirt in red marker.

He got the idea when he found a red marker on the floor. Getty Images

Asking A-listers to sign his shirt was a spur-of-the-moment idea, McAvoy admitted in his Instagram story.

“When I found (a) Sharpie on the floor, I started to ask all our celebrity friends to start signing my shirt,” he said. “I don’t know why I had that idea, but I did.”

He probably acquired even more signatures later that night. WireImage

And that impromptu idea will ultimately help raise money for a great cause.

“We’ve got incredible people on this shirt, and I think we’ll probably try and sell it for charity,” the actor said in his Instagram story. “Don't know how we'll do that, but we'll figure out a mechanism and we'll figure out a destination for the proceeds of this thing and we'll do it.”

Add McAvoy to the list of celebrities with unforgettable Oscars style!