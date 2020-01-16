James Corden says he wears Spanx under his suits on 'The Late Late Show'

We all appreciate the wonders of a great shapewear piece, even stars like James Corden.

The funnyman revealed on Monday night’s episode of his “Late Late Show” that he wears Spanx while hosting the program.

Corden was talking to guests Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul about the pain Brosnahan experienced while wearing a corset in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” when he copped to the fashion choice.

“I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx,” the "Cats" star said while the audience and RuPaul laughed.

“I’m not even joking,” he added. “My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx. It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, Ru! I won’t know what to do! I’ll be breathing!”

“Will we know it when you’re not wearing?” RuPaul asked.

“Oh, you’ll know, babe,” Corden joked in response. “You’ll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It’ll be my first ever Instagram story.”

Corden had opened up about his figure in September when responding to a monologue by Bill Maher on his HBO program “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during which he said fat-shaming “needs to make a comeback.”

"Fat-shaming never went anywhere," he continued. "Ask literally any fat person. We are reminded of it all the time — on airplanes, on Instagram, when someone leaves a pie on the window sill to cool and they give us a look, like, 'Don't you dare.'"

Corden also said fat-shaming does nothing to help people dealing with weight issues.

"There's a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we're not," Corden said. "We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn't good for us and I've struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I've had good days and bad months."