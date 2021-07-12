Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter, Willow, inspires her to shave her head

Jada Pinkett Smith credits her daughter Willow Smith with inspiring her to shave her head.

The actor and "Red Table Talk" host debuted her bold new look Monday on Instagram, explaining that "it was time" to say goodbye to her hair.

Pinkett Smith, 49, shared a screenshot of an Instagram post that Smith, 20, shared earlier on Monday. The photo shows both women with their heads shaved as a smiling Smith rests her head on her mom's shoulder.

The "Girl's Trip" star also included a video of herself showing off her new hairstyle as she poses in a light green top.

She captioned her post, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

Willow Smith and mom Jada Pinkett Smith in 2016. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Pinkett Smith's new look got rave reviews from her famous friends.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, commented, "Beautiful. It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently."

Gabrielle Union responded with a row of fire and red heart emoji.

Smith herself hopped into the comments of her mother's post, gushing, "You are DIVINE."

Of course, the younger Smith has long been a fan of a smooth pate.

In 2012, nearly two years after scoring a hit with "Whip My Hair," the then 11-year-old singer shaved her own head in the middle of her concert tour.

Pinkett Smith opened up about the incident — and the "hardcore criticism" she received afterward — on a 2020 "Red Table Talk" episode devoted to mom-shaming.

"When you first cut your hair," the actor told her daughter. "I mean, there was a firestorm."

The host later told her guests, fellow Hollywood moms Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba and Maren Morris, that she could appreciate the liberation Smith felt with her daring new hairstyle.

"When people are like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe you shaved Willow's head!' If they could have seen this child's expression of freedom looking at her hair falling to the ground," she recalled.

"So, me as a mom looking at that, experiencing that with her — there is nothing that anyone could say to me to tell me that it was wrong."