These days, celebrity clothing collaborations are so common.

But Jaclyn Smith was a trailblazer when she partnered with Kmart and launched her own clothing line more than 30 years ago. Since then, an estimated 100 million women and counting have purchased clothing and accessories from her line, according to Smith. Jaclyn Smith's skirts and dresses are now available at Sears as well.

Smith, a Texas native, remains iconic for playing Kelly Garrett in "Charlie's Angels." Now 72, the actress credits a healthy lifestyle, and good genes, for her ageless beauty. Her philosophy is simple.

"Simply less is more. You do everything you can just to keep yourself and step up your game and be vital and look your best, but I do think that the fountain of youth is inside," she told Megyn Kelly TODAY. "Beauty has to be wedded to something deeper."

The universal truth, per Smith, is that "we all age. We all go through different stages. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I’ve never touched a drug. That is the truth. I eat low-fat. I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. I do eat meat. I am not going to give up a hamburger and pizza. I don’t overindulge in candy."

Sure, but staying away from sweets won't give us Smith's creamy complexion. Here are her secrets.

She gets started underwater, so to speak. "I like Albolene cream. I put it on my face and go into the shower. I love massaging it into my face. It feels good," said Smith. "I wash my face morning and night."

Smith isn't fancy when it comes to moisturizers. "I like coconut oil and grape seed oil. You put them on your body and your face," she said. "I do use arnica" — an herb often used in medicine. "I tend to have very rosy cheeks and arnica can calm it."

She gives her glorious hair the VIP treatment. "I like an old-fashioned cream in a tub called Cholesterol. You put in on your hair and you put on a heat cap. It revitalizes it," she said. "I use Malibu C on my hair. It takes deposits out." (The full name of the product is Queen Helene Cholesterol Hair Conditioning Cream.)

And she keeps her mouth soft with a tried-and-true favorite. "I use Aquaphor on my lips. I am addicted to moisturizing my lips," she said.

