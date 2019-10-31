Nearly 20 years since Jennifer Lopez donned her iconic green Versace dress to walk the red carpet, fans are still paying tribute to the look in the form of their Halloween costumes!

J.Lo shared a video mashup on Instagram Thursday of fans who submitted their green dress looks.

"This is amazing!!!! Happy Halloween!" she captioned her post. "Sending you all lots of love on this Halloween!! Have fun and be safe!!"

People of all shapes and sizes made J.Lo’s look their own at Halloween parties and festivities. One of the pictures even featured a little girl with a slightly more modest version of the green dress, and a little boy dressed as former MLB star and Lopez’s partner, Alex Rodriguez.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna even went as J.Lo to a party last week!

Lopez said Rodriguez had excitedly sent her Rinna's post about the look.

"It was really really cute," Lopez told Access Hollywood. "She looked awesome."

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 23, 2000. Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy September 20, 2019. ImageDirect, Reuters

The “Hustlers” star, 50, recently donned an updated version of the green dress during Milan Fashion Week.

She walked the runway in the 2020 collection version of the dress, which is similar to the original but is backless, sleeveless and has embellishments on top of the print.

She wore her hair in the same way she did originally — half up, half down — and played with the sides of the flowing dress to really sell the look.

Her surprise appearance made headlines around the world, and the editor-in-chief of InStyle, Laura Brown, even posted a video of Lopez strutting down the runway with the caption, “You’re welcome.”

It seems that viral moment has spawned dozens of Halloween costumes, despite the freezing temperatures and snow in parts of the country this holiday!