Ivanka Trump unveiled a brand new hairdo — a shoulder-length bob — while on a trip to South America.

Trump arrived in Bogota, Colombia, Monday evening and was met by Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez. She shared photos of her arrival and her new look on Twitter.

Just landed in Bogota, Colombia. Thank you Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez for the warm welcome. Looking forward to a great trip! 🇺🇸🇨🇴#WGDP pic.twitter.com/v6Kit7dRcG — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 3, 2019

She paired the chic haircut with a blazer-like white dress, delicate earrings and kitten heels.

It seems that while the length of Trump's hair has changed, it's still the same shade of bright blond with a hint of darker color at the roots. This time, however, it's styled with a slight side part as opposed to the center part she wore previously.

The new hairstyle was also visible in press photos from Monday afternoon, when Trump departed from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the trip. For her departure, she wore a sleeveless navy dress with a wide red belt around her waist.

Trump paired the new bob with a navy blue dress and bright red belt while departing for South America. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Trump is visiting on a campaign to advance the agenda of the Women's Global Development & Prosperity Initiative, which focuses on women prospering in the workforce. The initiative was launched by the 37-year-old presidential adviser in February.

On her first full day in Colombia, Trump launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs and met the first group of women who would be involved. At the event, Trump complemented the stylish haircut with a green dress with dramatic sleeves, embellished shoulders and a peplum waist, along with hoop earrings and nude pumps.

Today we launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs. I was honored to meet the 1st participants – a dynamic group of 40 women entrepreneurs! These formidable women embody the spirit of the future & I look forward to seeing their successes influence our world for the better.#WGDP pic.twitter.com/vHC3ZUQAR8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 3, 2019

This isn't the first time Trump has showcased her style on international trips. While in London in June, she wore a pale blue gown to a state dinner at Buckingham Palace and, in 2018, she wore a turtleneck dress and long houndstooth coat when she arrived in South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.