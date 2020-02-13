Ivanka Trump is debuting a new look!

The White House senior adviser revealed chunky blond highlights in her hair Wednesday at an event marking the first anniversary of her global initiative championing women in the workforce.

On W-GDP’s 1st birthday, learn how we’ve economically empowered 12M women around the world, and what’s to come! 📖 ⬇️ #WGDP https://t.co/OCbt4f5exU pic.twitter.com/HQGhSb9LNL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2020

Appearing at the State Department in Washington, D.C., Trump paired the new look with a semi-sheer cornflower-blue dress and a nude lipstick.

Ivanka Trump debuted chunky highlights at an event to mark the first anniversary of her Women's Global Development Prosperity Initiative. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump first changed up her look in September 2019 when she debuted a short and stylish bob during a trip to South America, where she launched the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs.

According to InStyle, Trump's hair color has become more blond ever since father President Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017, evolving from honey-blond to her now-signature platinum shade.

The bold, chunky highlights appear to be a new addition, though she's maintained the bright blond color and darker roots. The highlights don't appear to be visible during the president's State of the Union address on Feb. 4.

Ivanka Trump greets Rush Limbaugh at the 2020 State of the Union. Mario Tama / Getty Images

A fainter version of the look seems to be visible in a photo from Feb. 10, where she attended a rally hosted by the president in New Hampshire.