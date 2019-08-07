InStyle magazine is celebrating its 25th birthday in style!
To mark the milestone, the fashion magazine is honoring 25 of the most legendary red carpet dresses in a pretty unique way. The publication asked supermodels Amber Valletta, Joan Smalls and Karen Elson to don a series of iconic looks in a fun photo shoot that pays tribute to major fashion moments from the past quarter century.
Naturally, the models put their own modern spin on the unforgettable gowns, and the end result is a glorious past-meets-present display of dresses that made a major mark on the industry and the public.
With so many glorious red carpet moments to choose from, picking just 25 was certainly a tall task, but each of the dresses featured tell a story about fashion and beauty, according to the magazine. Take this sexy Versace dress Elizabeth Hurley wore to the 1994 London premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral," for instance.
The slinky LBD featured large gold safety pins along the sides and fit Hurley's body perfectly. It was convenient, too, since the actress approached the designer for a dress less than 24 hours before the premiere. The rest was history!
“People across the globe started talking about the dress,” Donatella Versace told InStyle. “That’s when we started to realize the power of the red carpet and celebrities in creating topics of conversation.”
The one-shoulder mint green Valentino Couture dress J.Lo rocked at the 2003 Academy Awards is also featured in the spread.
As is the radiant red Balenciaga gown Nicole Kidman wore to the 2007 Academy Awards.
Several of Kidman's red carpet moments are featured in the photo shoot, along with a few from Charlize Theron. Cate Blanchett's dresses, including this eye-catching Armani Privé gown from the 2016 Academy Awards, are also seen throughout the spread.
Gwyneth Paltrow's white Tom Ford dress from the 2012 Academy Awards looks fresh as ever in the photo shoot, too.
Several designers and stylists weighed in on the iconic dresses, including Micaela Erlanger, who worked with Prada to design Lupita Nyong’o's beautiful blue gown for the 2014 Academy Awards. Erlanger revealed that the flowing garment features a small panel inside with a crystal frog.
“She wanted to have the frog represented in her dress as a symbol of having her family close to her," Erlanger explained, revealing that the frog was a totem the Nyong'o family used to represent her great-great-grandfather. The light blue color reminded the award-winning actress of her native Nairobi, Kenya.
Giambattista Valli was the mastermind behind Rihanna's frothy pink gown at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and said working with the singer was a memorable experience.
“I was mesmerized not only by how well she wore the dress but also by her fresh and effortless beauty,” Valli told InStyle. “She looked like she had just taken a shower and zipped up her dress to walk the red carpet.”
Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy worked with Natalie Portman on this stunning gown for the 2011 Academy Awards, and described the design process to InStyle.
“Natalie had wanted to wear an off-the-shoulder gown in a beautiful purple or plum tone,” the Mulleavys said. “We watched the ceremony with Natalie’s best friend and cheered every time she was on.”
Want to see more? Check out the 25th anniversary issue of InStyle, on sale Aug. 16.