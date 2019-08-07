InStyle magazine is celebrating its 25th birthday in style!

To mark the milestone, the fashion magazine is honoring 25 of the most legendary red carpet dresses in a pretty unique way. The publication asked supermodels Amber Valletta, Joan Smalls and Karen Elson to don a series of iconic looks in a fun photo shoot that pays tribute to major fashion moments from the past quarter century.

Naturally, the models put their own modern spin on the unforgettable gowns, and the end result is a glorious past-meets-present display of dresses that made a major mark on the industry and the public.

With so many glorious red carpet moments to choose from, picking just 25 was certainly a tall task, but each of the dresses featured tell a story about fashion and beauty, according to the magazine. Take this sexy Versace dress Elizabeth Hurley wore to the 1994 London premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral," for instance.