Instagram beauty trends can inspire envy and inspiration alike, but the latest viral sensation to hit social media is more controversial than cool. It's causing quite the backlash.

Deemed the "migraine pose," the selfie trend has celebrities and real women alike striking a pose with one or two hands pulling their face up by the temples. In other words, it looks like they have a migraine headache and cradling their head for comfort.

Why, you ask? Well, the "migraine pose" supposedly tightens your face and gives you a DIY facelift, according to makeup artist Nam Vo.

"I love it because the beauty of your hands frame the face and give it more structure. I always make my models pose this way," Vo recently told Elle.com.

Vo has recently been trying to make "migraine pose" happen, and many of Hollywood's hottest stars have caught on. Gigi Hadid showed off her best headache pose in this Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner even demonstrated the pose on a recent magazine cover.

Vo has posted several examples of the controversial pose on her own Instagram page in recent months.

And migraine sufferers have just about had enough.

Women who actually deal with migraines are now taking to Instagram to fight back against a trend they say makes light of a debilitating condition.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, more than 36 million Americans deal with migraines. And anyone who's ever had a migraine knows it's not just an average headache.

In extreme cases, migraines can lead to hospitalization and countless patients are on medication to help them deal with the crippling pain that often come with them. The intense headaches can come along with some less-than-fun side effects, too, like nausea, light sensitivity, dizziness, mood changes and exhaustion.

If you're one of (un)lucky ones dealing with aura migraine, you also experience blinding lights along with an awful headache. I've had aura migraines for 11 years, and can tell you firsthand that they totally stop you in your tracks.

Instagram user @starrysary posted a photo showing her migraine reality, and told TODAY Style she was disappointed to see such a serious condition being mocked.

“The main place I’ve found the support I needed was on social media so to see it being trivialized and turned into a hashtag was incredibly demeaning, whether intended that way or not,” she said, adding that she prefers not to share her real name.

After once being ashamed of her migraines for fear of being called flakey or unemployable, @starrysary told us she felt the need to speak out against the “migraine pose.” “I now realize how many people suffer with them and that I’m not alone,” she said.

After all the recent backlash, Vo issued an apology on her Instagram page.

But many Instagram users still say it isn't enough. One user replied to Vo's apology with the following: "Your overwhelming ignorance is on full display! You obviously do not suffer from migraines" while another said: "You should be ashamed of yourself for using your platform to spread your ignorance. And your apology reads insincere and falls flat."

There's even a Change.org petition to fight back against the migraine pose.

While the "migraine pose" seems to be fizzling out in popularity, the good news is that the controversy raised some much-needed awareness for migraine sufferers.

“We need to give (migraine sufferers) more of a voice and challenge the negative perceptions and stigma, the same way mental health awareness is being raised," @starrysary said. "It’s an incredibly disabling condition that can affect every aspect of your life."