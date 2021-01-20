Here's why everyone was wearing purple on Inauguration Day

On a more literal level, purple is also what you get if you combine red and blue, the colors of the two political parties. Many on social media wondered if Harris and the others wore purple to show their commitment to bipartisanship. These looks could very well be a nod to unity, an important goal of the new administration after a year marked by much discord, unrest and violence. (In the past, President Joe Biden has referred to the U.S. as a "purple nation.")

Yet Sofaer-Morse believes the collective display of purple on Wednesday was more likely a nod to the women's suffrage movement, the decadeslong battle for the right for women to vote. Purple (along with white and green) was one of the movement's official colors. "Purple is the color of loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause," the National Woman's Party of the U.S. wrote in a newsletter in 1913, according to the National Park Service.

It was also the color of the National Association of Colored Women, an organization that was in part founded to help get voting rights for Black women since they were often left out of the larger women's suffrage movement.

For Harris, in particular, Sofaer-Morse wondered if the color could also be a nod to her Indian heritage and a culture where women aren't afraid to wear bright, bold jewel tones.

Whatever the reason, it's clear that a color is never just a color — and if Inauguration Day is any indication, there will be plenty more bold fashion statements to come.