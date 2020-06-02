Ikea shut its doors in March due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and it looks like shoppers missed the store's affordable, DIY furniture and delectable Swedish meatballs.

Customers wait in line at the Ikea in Warrington, England, while practicing social distancing. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Shoppers took to Twitter to describe their experience on Monday, revealing wait times of 30 minutes before even getting into the parking lot.

Just at the Ikea in Warrington, being told 30 minute queue to get into the car park and then a 2 hour wait to get into the store. Apparently about 1000 people waiting #ikea #Warrington #ikeawarrington pic.twitter.com/sNrRsNP5Rd — JamieLNorth (@JamieNorthCU) June 1, 2020

In some Ikea locations, lines spanned around the parking lot and up several levels of parking garages.

Still, some shoppers were quick to point out that the lines looked a lot longer than they really were since customers were practicing social distancing.

#IKEA got to Warrington one at 9:15 was In store by 10:45 it’s not busy once your in... queue are big but look bigger cos of peoppe keeping 2 meters apart ... pic.twitter.com/rtQkT5DPLb — Joanna (@Jbrayphoto) June 1, 2020

Even so, Twitter users couldn't quite understand why people were willing to wait in such a long line for furniture.

What could one need so badly to warrant queuing for #IKEA #Warrington at 05:40 when it doesn't open until 09:00.Apparently upto a 1000 people were queuing before it opened 😮 — Sarah 💕 (@Sarah_Goodwin87) June 1, 2020

An Ikea U.K. spokesperson told TODAY the company is excited to begin the reopening process and encouraged shoppers to come prepared with ready-made lists and their own bags to help ease waiting times and lines: "We’re really pleased to be welcoming our customers and co-workers back to our stores. Their health and safety remains our top priority, which is why we have put extensive and enhanced measures in place to create a safe and comfortable experience."

Increased safety measures include restricted numbers in stores, a strict queuing system, social distancing wardens and protective screens.

"To avoid queues, we’d ask those purely wishing to browse or return items to visit us in the coming weeks. Whilst we understand it’s frustrating for customers to face delays due to these measures, they are in place for everyone’s safety. We’re incredibly grateful to customers for their patience and playing their part in keeping everyone safe," the spokesperson continued.

The Ikea in Tottenham, England, reopened to large crowds and long lines. JOHN SIBLEY / Reuters

Ikea stores around the world have already reopened in several countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France and Swtizerland (see a full list here) and the company plans to gradually reopen stores in the United States this month after recently reopening online order fulfillment and customer order pick-up in most stores.

Shoppers in the U.S. can expect enhanced safety measures including physical distancing, preventative hygiene practices, maintaining capacity limits, and rigorous cleaning and sanitization.

"To help keep everyone safe, we also urge our customers to play their part in restricting the virus’ spread by listening to local government guidelines, respecting hygiene rules and face mask guidance, maintaining social distancing and staying home if they feel unwell or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms," an Ikea U.S. spokesperson told TODAY.