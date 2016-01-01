I survived the swimsuit competition: Here's why other women shouldn't have to

At one of the last pageants I competed in — that wasn't affiliated with Miss Teen USA — we were forced to practice dance routines and walk in formations for 13 hours a day, spending a week straight with little to no breaks for food. By the time finals came around, I had lost so much weight that my dress had to be hemmed since it now hung so loosely, I was tripping over its chiffon skirt.

I wasn’t the only one feeling stressed and weak. During the final show, one of the girls in the top five actually passed out on stage.

Posing with my dad at the Miss Teen Pennsylvania contest. Not all of my memories from the pageant circuit are negative, but the swimsuit portion always seemed too far.

A close friend of mine won a state title, but by the time she showed up at nationals, she had lost almost 20 pounds and was addicted to laxatives. Since then, she has been in and out of the hospital for problems stemming from her eating disorder. I watched her deteriorate from a healthy, intelligent, vibrant young woman to a frail person who was full of anxiety and self-doubt.

The swimsuit competition was always my least favorite parts of the pageant. In addition to the walking-around-in-a-bikini-and-heels situation, an over-the-top spray tan is basically mandatory so that you don't get washed out from the stage lights. Even more comical was the fact that my strawberry blond hair nearly matched my orange skin. It was terrifying in person.

To top it off, the bikini gets glued to your skin so that nothing slips out on stage. All I have to say is that glue is very tough to get off.

I did work out especially hard for the bikini portion, but I've always had hips regardless of my weight. Most of the girls who competed and placed high on a state or national level had no hips — their bodies were straight up and down, which always made me feel ashamed of my curves. It wasn't until years later that I realized how foolish that was and learned to love my body as it is.

After the pageants, I received hundreds of messages on Facebook from strangers who had seen my picture online. I'm still not thrilled about the fact that there are photos of me in a bikini floating around on the internet.

It effects me even know as I often feel judged, like I have to prove that I'm smart enough to override the stereotype of a pageant girl. One internship interview for a large media company was canceled within 10 minutes because the interviewer found out that I had competed in pageants. Her assistant called me later and recommended that I not tell anyone about my history if I wanted a career in the industry.