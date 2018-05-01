I bought this dress when I realized none of my clothes fit — and it's perfect

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Back in May, I arrived in Florida for a bi-annual vacation with my best friend. I unpacked, went to change clothes for dinner, and realized that somehow (I blame dryer shrinkage, not my propensity for eating egg rolls late at night while watching reality TV) none of the dresses I had in my suitcase fit.

All were from last season, when I was — apparently — a few pounds lighter.

So I did what any sane, rational human would do: I pulled up Zappos on my phone and placed an emergency order for vacation-appropriate attire that was scheduled to arrive the next day.

As I scoured the site, I stumbled on this Fresh Produce frock and was sold on the great reviews and the fact that the it looked flattering and easy to wear.

Fresh Produce Hilo Staple Maxi Dress, $79, Zappos

Plus, the price didn’t hurt. I got it in both black and blue.

The next day, the package arrived as promised and to my absolute delight, the dress lived up to every expectation. It’s made of jersey, so it’s lightweight and has this very seamless flow to it. It’s shorter in the front and longer in the back, which is great for height-challenged individuals like myself. And, I’m not sure what the correct terminology here is, but I have notable amounts of arm fat. The dress is cut in such a way that it conceals the worst of it. Don't ask me how. It just does.

It's also relaxed enough to wear as a cover-up, yet somehow fancy enough to don to dinner. It pairs well with sandals, flip-flops and heels. I can’t praise it enough. I only wish it came in a wider variety of colors. And, call me lazy (I won’t mind), but slipping on a forgiving frock sure beats going to the gym.

I also ordered this kaftan, which was another winner for its simplicity and versatility: Prana Saida Kaftan, $65, Zappos

And, I love this kaftan too: N by Natori Congo Caftan, $68, Zappos

It's listed as sleepwear but works just as well during the day, covers up all my "trouble" areas and is perfect to slip on for late-night libations at the hotel bar.

And while we're at it, here's the most useful carry-on I've ever used, with enough pockets to fit everything you need:

Baggallini Crossover Crossbody, $85, Zappos