I am obsessed with Amal Clooney's gorgeous fuchsia lipstick

Move over, George Clooney.
With all due respect, his wife Amal Clooney — human rights lawyer extraordinaire — was very justifiably the center of attention at the premiere of her husband’s film "Suburbicon" Sunday night. Those earrings! Those lips! That confidence!
It's no wonder she’s become my total #LadyCrush. And I was thrilled to find out that her makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, who's also the NARS director of artistry and red carpet, used Nars Audacious Lipstick in Stefania; a stunning fuchsia shade that’s perfect for evening events.
"I wanted to create something glamorous for her that still allowed her natural beauty to shine through. I always like the woman herself to remain the focus and never my makeup," Goodwin told TODAY Style.
Nars Audacious Lipstick, $34, Sephora
I've been using the brand for years, and was so excited to find out that the regal, radiant Clooney and I have something in common. But Nars isn't the only beauty brand with perfectly plum lip colors that are worth a shot.
George and Amal Clooney hit the red carpet for the first time since the birth of twinsPlay Video - 0:39
George and Amal Clooney hit the red carpet for the first time since the birth of twinsPlay Video - 0:39
Without further ado, a few other amazing plum pouts to try now.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick in Le Fuchsia, $37, Nordstrom
Lancome Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Fuchsia, $22, Nordstrom
Benefit They're Real! Double the Lip Lipstick & Liner in One in Fuchsia Fever, $20, Nordstrom
Chanel Le Rouge Longwear Lip Crayon in Fuchsia, $37, Nordstrom
Sisley Paris Hydrating Long-Lasting Lipstick In Rose Fuchsia, $57, Nordstrom