Nov. 6, 2017

If the transition from warm to cooler temperatures has your skin feeling pretty parched, you're not alone. Fall and winter weather can definitely wreak havoc on your complexion, leaving your skin starved for moisture. The good news? You don't have to resign yourself to dry skin for the next few months.

Keeping skin moisturized is the key to a radiant complexion, and these dermatologist-approved lotions (for face and body) will help you keep that summer glow, all the way through winter!

1. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, $18, Nordstrom

"As the temperature cools down and humidity levels drop, the skin starts to feel drier," said Dr. Sejal Shah of New York City's SmarterSkin Dermatology. "What's great about this moisturizer is it contains extracts that not only protect skin and reduce moisture loss but also draw moisture to the skin. It also contains squalane, which helps restore the skin's barrier and moisture balance. These ingredients replenish moisture continuously so the skin remains soft and smooth throughout the day."

2. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer UV, $20, Amazon

"A lot of people think that they can stop wearing sunscreen once it gets cold outside," said Dr. Alan Parks, dermatologist and founder of DermWarehouse. "This is not at all true. I love this moisturizer because it has SPF 30 in it to keep you protected every day, all year long."

3. Differin Balancing/Soothing Moisturizer, $8, Walmart

"Moisturizing is an important part of treating acne, especially during the cooler weather, and this is one of my go-to moisturizers for acne-prone skin since it's non-comedogenic, non-irritating and pH balanced," said Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, New York-based dermatologist and founder of Entiere Dermatology.

4. Aveeno Positively Radiant Body Lotion, $19, Amazon

"The skin is often left with brown spots after the summer from sun exposure," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's department of dermatology. "This lotion contains a soy complex that helps brighten the skin and lighten sun spots, while providing skin hydration benefits."

5. Dove DermaSeries Fragrance-Free Body Lotion for Dry Skin, $11, Amazon

"The dry, cold weather can exacerbate conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. This moisturizer works fast to calm severely dry, itchy skin and provides ample moisture with the help of silk amino acids and glycerin, a humectant that moisturizes skin," said Dr. Debra Jaliman, New York-based dermatologist and author of the book, "Skin Rules."

6. Proactiv Green Tea Moisturizer, $40, Ulta

"Redness and irritation associated with the transition to cooler weather can be alleviated by topical anti-inflammatories. To avoid potential irritation from alcohol-based solutions or gels, use those in lotion or cream form, like this one that calms inflamed skin," said Dr. Rachel Nazarian.

7. St. Ives Cocoa Butter And Vanilla Bean Hand And Body Lotion, $3, Target

"Cocoa butter is a natural emollient that does a great job of smoothing rough cells on the skin's surface, while protecting the skin barrier," Dr. Zeichner said. "This light lotion spreads easily without weighing the skin down or leaving it feeling greasy."

8. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream, $11 (pack of 2), Amazon

"This brilliant lotion keeps dry, scaly feet (and hands) under control. Once you get out of the shower, use a pumice, then slather this on and throw a pair of thick sweater socks on top. Baby soft feet will ensue," said Dr. Ranella Hirsch, a Boston-based dermatologist.

9. Vanicream Lite Lotion, $10, Amazon

"This is an excellent choice for sensitive skin that gets dry when the weather drops because it's free of common allergens such as fragrance, lanolin, dyes and formaldehyde preservatives. The Lite Lotion keeps my skin feeling smooth and soft!" said Dr. Allison Arthur, dermatologist at the Sand Lake Dermatology Center in Orlando, Florida.

10. Bioderma Hydrabio Cream, $17, Amazon

"This rich, non-greasy cream contains niacinamide to support and strengthen the skin barrier, glycerin to draw moisture to the skin, and salicylic acid to gently exfoliate dry, rough patches," Dr. Shah said.

11. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Daily Face and Body Moisturizer for Dry Skin, $15, Amazon

"This all over use cream is a godsend and is great for that point when the weather just shifts and you're suddenly dry all the time. Pat yourself dry after a warm shower and slather a generous amount on," Dr. Hirsch said.

12. Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, $11, Walmart

"This is a very rich moisturizer that gives long-lasting relief for very dry skin. It's great for the colder weather when skin tends to be more dry. It's a non-greasy formula that's perfect for hands, feet, elbows, knees and any other areas that require intensive moisture," Dr. Parks said.

