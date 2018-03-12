Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

He created the most famous little black dress in movie history.

Hubert de Givenchy, the French designer behind Audrey Hepburn's most famous looks, has died at 91.

Givenchy in his Paris salon in 1969. John Cowan / Conde Nast/Getty Images

Givenchy first met Hepburn in 1953, a year after he founded the celebrated Givenchy couture house, the brand confirmed. They formed a close bond, and he went on to design several of her most memorable movie outfits — most notably her iconic black gown in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Hepburn's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" gown might be the most famous black dress in cinema history. Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images

“The little black dress is the hardest thing to realize, because you must keep it simple,” Givenchy said in 2010, recalling his work on "Breakfast At Tiffany's."

He also created this chic cocktail dress for the film.

Givenchy also designed this chic cocktail dress for Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Getty Images

Givenchy designed outfits for many of Hepburn's other films, like this strapless, floral gown in 1954’s “Sabrina."

Hepburn played ugly-duckling-turned-beauty-queen Sabrina Fairchild in 1954's "Sabrina." Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

"His are the only clothes in which I am myself,” Hepburn once said of Givenchy, according to Vogue. “He is far more than a couturier, he is a creator of personality.”

She exuded confidence in this iconic scene from 1957's "Funny Face," wearing a striking Givenchy gown with a gauzy shawl.

Hepburn, seen here in 1957's "Funny Face," said Givenchy's "are the only clothes in which I am myself." Getty Images

Hepburn also trusted Givenchy to design many of her personal ensembles, including the sweeping, romantic floral gown she wore to the 1954 Oscars.

Hepburn's Givenchy gown at the 1954 Academy Awards is still one of the most memorable Oscars dresses of all time. NBC/Getty Images

Hepburn did a spread for Vogue in 1963 celebrating her longtime collaboration with the French fashion icon. She posed for the magazine in a dreamy tulle gown and veil along with her first husband, actor Mel Ferrer.

Hepburn posed for Vogue in 1963 with her husband, Mel Ferrer. Bert Stern / Cond? Nast/Getty Images

She could not have been cooler — or more '60s — in this Givenchy outfit with a geometric hat, sleeveless blouse and tweed skirt for Vogue.

Audrey Hepburn modeled a Givenchy hat, blouse, and tweed skirt for Vogue in 1963. Bert Stern / Cond? Nast/Getty Images

She also looked playful and radiant in this embroidered Givenchy dress cinched with a bow.

Hepburn modeled an embroidered silk dress by Givenchy for Vogue in 1963. Bert Stern / Cond? Nast/Getty Images

Hepburn and the designer remained close friends until her death in 1993. Givenchy later remembered the actress as "fresh, unique, loyal, wonderful."

Givenchy and Hepburn remained close friends for decades. They shared a laugh at a gala in 1991. Rose Hartman / Getty Images

Hepburn may have been one of Givenchy’s most treasured friends and muses, but he also designed iconic looks for celebrities including Grace Kelly, Lauren Bacall, Greta Garbo and Jackie Kennedy.

He designed Kennedy’s dress for her first official state visit to France in 1961.

Jackie Kennedy wore an iconic Givenchy dress during her first official visit in France in 1961. RDA/RETIRED / Getty Images

Givenchy helped shape the first lady's signature style, designing this chic tweed suit for her France visit.

Jackie Kennedy also wore a Givenchy tweed suit during her Paris visit. Getty Images

The fashion house of Givenchy, which Hubert de Givenchy headed until 1988, paid its respects to its legendary founder on Twitter, calling him a “gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century.”

The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/xapm0zSwDy — GIVENCHY (@givenchy) March 12, 2018

"Project Runway" judge and Elle editor-in-chief, Nina Garcia, also mourned the designer's passing on Twitter.

RIP Hubert de Givenchy. A true cuturier. “The eternal apprentice” as he liked to call himself. He believed in beauty and he left us a more beautiful world. He dressed stars and created fashion icons like Audrey Hepburn. I hope you can now reunite with your teacher Balenciaga. pic.twitter.com/XCPm4JrYN3 — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) March 12, 2018

And stylist and fashion journalist Joe Zee joined many others on social media by celebrating Givenchy's legacy and his storied friendship with Hepburn.

"The idea of designer and muse can be an overused idea in fashion, but Hubert de Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn was one of true collaboration," he wrote. "This weekend we lost another fashion genius. Heaven just got a little more stylish with these reunited fashion soulmates."