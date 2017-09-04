share tweet pin email

Every year, as Labor Day rolls around, the fashion debate begins: Can you really wear white after Labor Day? As a style expert, the answer is a resounding YES!

Get ready to throw out the old rule book; here's how to transition you summer whites into fall and beyond.

1. White jeans

Just because the temperature drops doesn’t mean you have to give up one of the freshest staples in any wardrobe.

To make a pair of white jeans your go-to for all four season, be mindful of what you wear with them.

Try pairing your favorite white skinny jeans with a light, slim-wool ribbed sweater — it's the perfect transitional weight and so on-trend in this citron color. And an army green jacket will go perfectly on top of it. We love the cropped silhouette with ruffle sleeves and tassel detail on this Zara stunner. A perfect layering piece for Fall.

To fully transition our jeans into the cooler temps, try a leopard pump. Believe it or not, leopard acts as a new neutral and goes with absolutely everything you could wear with it!

White Jeans, $89, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Merino Rib Tee, $54, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Short Sleeve Jacket With Tassels, $70, Zara

Zara

Eryn Leopard Print Pump. $148, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

2. White T-shirt

Your favorite white T-shirt doesn’t want to be sentenced to hiding under your chunky sweaters! No, it wants to be the star as we transition into Fall.

With this look, we took a cue from Emma Stone’s stylish playbook and layered a white T-shirt under a summer-y strapless dress. Not only does this help keep you less chilly when the temps go down, it actually extends the life of a more formal frock by dressing it down and giving it a little edge.

Throw on a denim jacket and this look goes from a fancy-occasion dress to anytime fashion.

Corbis via Getty Images Emma Stone attends "The Croods" premiere wearing a stylish outfit -- and, yes, white!

Mossimo Supply Co.™ Women's Short Sleeve Essential Crew T-Shirt, $8, Target

Target

Cynthia Rowley Women's Bonded Satin Strapless Tea Length Dress with Circle Skirt, $109 and up, Amazon

Amazon

Women’s Strapless Tea Length Dress, $67 and up, Amazon

Amazon

Black Sandals, $19, Go Jane

Go Jane

3. White skirt

The white pleated midi skirt was a staple this summer, but that doesn't mean you can't rock it this fall.

It's so wonderfully wearable that it would be criminal to banish it to the back of the closet. The best way to give it a second life is to pair it with great pieces in an off-white and cream color palette.

We started with an off-white sweater with peach undertones and then brought in a fabulous khaki trench as a timeless layering piece that will never steer you wrong.

For a little pop, we added a gold pump and a quilted pompom bag by Aldo.

White Midi Skirt, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Silk Cashmere Crew, $78, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Tencel Classic Topper, $56, Gap

Gap

Gold Pump, $70, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Deliri Bag,$28, Aldo

Aldo

4. White dress or white accessories

The trick to transitioning your fave LWD (Little White Dress) into fall is as simple as adding a little leather.

A must-have black moto jacket can take almost any summer item and instantly render it fall-ready (while also adding a dash of downtown cool!).

And a healthy dose of white accessories will add a sleek feel to your fall outfit, like a modern off-white pump from Calvin Klein with a stylish cap-toe. Keep in mind, you don't have to go stark white with accessories. These shoes are off-white but still give you that bold contrast.

And though this bag is bright white, the surface is embellished with trendy patches, which tones down the starkness a bit. Both accessories will freshen up any color you pair it with.

White Sheath, $69, Macy’s

Macy's

Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $55, Asos

Asos

Euroline Bag, $65, Aldo

Aldo

Calvin Klein Saydee Pump, $42, Lord & Taylor