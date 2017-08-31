Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day?

share tweet pin email

Summer is almost over, and soon we'll be heading into the crisp days of fall.

But just because there's a change in season doesn't mean you have to put away your favorite warm-weather items. TODAY Style Squad member Bobbie Thomas has tricks and tips for transitioning your summer staples into fall ensembles.

White jeans

Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day is plain wrong! Making your whites work after summer all comes down to styling. Thomas played around on Photoshop and turned Goldie Hawn's laid-back summer look into a sleek and stylish fall outfit by adding a blazer and riding boots. It's even better with a military-inspired coat, like a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

A cardigan is one of the easiest ways to instantly give your outfit a fall feeling while also staying cozy and warm. Thomas particularly likes the idea of shawl cardigans for men, and used Photoshop to add one to Alex Rodriguez's outfit. You can use it to give your classic jeans and T-shirt look a more elegant twist for a night out.

Chambray

The denim-on-denim look was a must-try this summer, but that doesn't mean you can't wear it into fall. To transition your favorite chambray shirt or dress into the colder months, Thomas recommends layering a turtleneck underneath — something you can also do with your favorite slip dress when the temperatures drop. To keep the look sleek, Thomas recommends going for a thin, tissue-weight style (as Photoshopped on Gabrielle Union) rather than a bulky, chunky one.

White dress

TODAY

There's arguably nothing more summery than a white dress, but that doesn't mean you can't make it work for fall, too. Thomas suggests adding an animal print, like the pretend one seen on Ashley Graham, which is a big trend for fall. Try anything from a printed scarf to a jacket. Then complete your look with over-the-knee boots.

Bright colors

Gotham / GC Images

If you didn't wear that hot pink dress or bright yellow skirt enough this summer, there's still time. Thomas suggests toning down the bold hue to make it seem more appropriate for fall by adding a trendy off-the-shoulder sweater in a more muted shade, and some booties. Priyanka Chopra's bright pink dress would look perfectly fall with these additions!

Floral prints

Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Popular in spring and summer, florals are making their way into fall. You can give your favorite floral dress a seasonal twist by adding a moto jacket. It's the perfect mix of feminine and tough, as you can see here with the play on Rosario Dawson's outfit. Thomas says you can also try pairing it with your favorite leather jacket.

