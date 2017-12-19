5 hottest holiday trends to try this season, from the TODAY Style Squad

Our TODAY Style Squad — Lilliana Vazquez, Jill Martin and Bobbie Thomas — shared its favorite holiday trends that will having you looking fabulous well into the new year.

Lilliana's picks:

The holidays are a great time to make a bold statement with embellishments. If you're into the classically feminine look, be sure to try pearl accents. For those, who want to be a little more glam, try rhinestones instead.

1. Pretty pearls

These aren't your grandmother's pearls. This trend is all about adding subtle pearl details to everyday items so they go from ordinary to extraordinary.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Neiman Marcus Last Call Marled by Reunited Cutout Embellished-Sleeve Sweater, $69, Neiman Marcus Last Call

Shopbop Kate Spade New York Imitation Pearl Earmuffs, $78, Shopbop

Nine West Aaronita Open Toe Sandals, $89, Nine West

Topshop Kelly Pearl Stud Cross Body Bag, $50, Topshop

2. Rockin' rhinestones

A little glitz goes a long way. For the girl who loves to shine, Vazquez has some fun ideas for how you can make a sparkly statement.

Lulus Duchess Silver Rhinestone Mid-Calf Boots, $90, Lulus

Lulus Report Cache Black Shimmer Slouchy Rhinestone Boots, $90, Lulus

Betsey Johnson SB-Haven, $69, Betsey Johnson

Ann Taylor Embellished Knit Hat, $70, Ann Taylor

Zara Sparkly Dangle Earrings, $20, Zara

Closet Gold Faith, $99, Closet Gold

Bobbie's picks:

It's time to get your sparkle on. From clothes to beauty products, just about everything is getting a touch of sequins or glitter this holiday season.

3. Stylish sparkle

A little sparkle never hurt anybody. The holidays are a great time to break out all things sequins and shine on everything from sweaters to slippers. Thomas says the key to rocking any sparkly look is to dress it down and use it as a way to update your everyday wardrobe with a dash of disco.

Nordstrom Dress the Population Charlie Sequin Jumpsuit, $298, Nordstrom

Nordstrom Halogen Sequin Pencil Skirt, $89, Nordstrom

Eloquii Sequin Shift Dress, $150, Eloquii

Zara Sweater with Colored Sequins, $50, Zara

Lulus Steve Madden Daisie Black Multi Glitter Pumps, $89, Lulus

Anthropologie Ombre Sequin Slide Slippers, $78, Anthropologie

Macy's INC Yeldie Slippers, $30, Macy's

Urban Outfitters Skinnydip Liquid Glitter Journal, $19, Urban Outfitters

Zara Sequined T-Shirt, $26, Zara

4. Shimmering beauty

The sparkle trend is literally popping up everywhere this holiday season and it's making a big splash in the beauty world in everything from skin care to lip gloss.

GlamGlow #GlitterMask GravityMud Firming Treatment, $69, GlamGlow

GlamGlow GalacticCleanse, $36, GlamGlow

Ulta Memebox I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask, $18, Ulta

Too Faced Glitter Pop Eyeliner, $20, Too Faced

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $24, Stila

Ramy Omg! Over Mascara and Glitter Liner, $24, Ramy

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, $19, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Sephora Pat McGrath Labs LiquidLust 007, $75, Sephora

Jill's picks:

Velvet is one of the hottest trends this winter and it's perfect for the holiday season. A touch of velvet is the easiest way to give any outfit a luxe twist.

5. Luxurious velvet

It's the most wonderful time of year to break out the velvet. From shoes to bow ties, you can give your favorite a outfit a festive touch with this soft, rich fabric. And if you really love the trend, go all out with a head-to-toe velvet outfit.

Zara Velvet Flared Trousers, $50, Zara

Zara Quilted Velvet Jacket, $149, Zara

Zara Velvet Loafers with Bow, $40, Zara

Zara Velvet Sneakers with Bow, $60, Zara

Zara High Heel Velvet Ankle Boots, $60, Zara

Zara High Heel Velvet Ankle Boots with Pearl Beads, $70, Zara

Zara Velvet Over the Knee High Heel Boots, $50, Zara

Lulu Dharma Apex Velvet Racing Striped Bags (Available in additional colors), $89, Lulu Dharma

Nissa Morocco Velvet Choker, $48, Nissa

Nissa Morocco Velvet Choker, $52, Nissa

Nissa Orion Choker, $48, Nissa

Nissa ZigZag Velvet Choker, $20, Nissa

Nissa Violetta Choker, $56, Nissa

Nissa Scarlett Stoned Choker, $56, Nissa

Nissa Fawn Choker, $56, Nissa

Calvin Klein Burgundy Velvet Bow Tie, $40, Men's Wearhouse