5 hottest holiday trends to try this season, from the TODAY Style Squad

It's time to get in the holiday spirit!

by Jordan Muto /

If you love all things sparkly, velvet and bejeweled, this is your time of year!

When it comes to fashion, the holiday season is all about making a special statement. From glitter to rhinestones to pearls, there are so many fun, festive and fashionable ways to get in the holiday spirit.

Sequins, velvet, pearls: Hottest style trends for the holidays

Our TODAY Style Squad — Lilliana Vazquez, Jill Martin and Bobbie Thomas — shared its favorite holiday trends that will having you looking fabulous well into the new year.

Lilliana's picks:

The holidays are a great time to make a bold statement with embellishments. If you're into the classically feminine look, be sure to try pearl accents. For those, who want to be a little more glam, try rhinestones instead.

  TODAY

1. Pretty pearls

These aren't your grandmother's pearls. This trend is all about adding subtle pearl details to everyday items so they go from ordinary to extraordinary.

Marled by Reunited Cutout Embellished-Sleeve Sweater, $69, Neiman Marcus Last Call

Marled by Reunited Cutout Embellished-Sleeve Sweater, $69, Neiman Marcus Last Call

Kate Spade New York Imitation Pearl Earmuffs, $78, Shopbop

Kate Spade New York Imitation Pearl Earmuffs, $78, Shopbop

Aaronita Open Toe Sandals, $89, Nine West

Aaronita Open Toe Sandals, $89, Nine West

Kelly Pearl Stud Cross Body Bag, $50, Topshop

Kelly Pearl Stud Cross Body Bag, $50, Topshop

2. Rockin' rhinestones

A little glitz goes a long way. For the girl who loves to shine, Vazquez has some fun ideas for how you can make a sparkly statement.

Duchess Silver Rhinestone Mid-Calf Boots, $90, Lulus

Duchess Silver Rhinestone Mid-Calf Boots, $90, Lulus

Report Cache Black Shimmer Slouchy Rhinestone Boots, $90, Lulus

Report Cache Black Shimmer Slouchy Rhinestone Boots, $90, Lulus

SB-Haven, $69, Betsey Johnson

SB-Haven, $69, Betsey Johnson

Embellished Knit Hat, $70, Ann Taylor

Embellished Knit Hat, $70, Ann Taylor

Sparkly Dangle Earrings, $20, Zara

Sparkly Dangle Earrings, $20, Zara

Faith, $99, Closet Gold

Faith, $99, Closet Gold

Bobbie's picks:

It's time to get your sparkle on. From clothes to beauty products, just about everything is getting a touch of sequins or glitter this holiday season.

3. Stylish sparkle

A little sparkle never hurt anybody. The holidays are a great time to break out all things sequins and shine on everything from sweaters to slippers. Thomas says the key to rocking any sparkly look is to dress it down and use it as a way to update your everyday wardrobe with a dash of disco.

Dress the Population Charlie Sequin Jumpsuit, $298, Nordstrom

Dress the Population Charlie Sequin Jumpsuit, $298, Nordstrom

Halogen Sequin Pencil Skirt, $89, Nordstrom

Halogen Sequin Pencil Skirt, $89, Nordstrom

Sequin Shift Dress, $150, Eloquii

Sequin Shift Dress, $150, Eloquii

Sweater with Colored Sequins, $50, Zara

Sweater with Colored Sequins, $50, Zara

Steve Madden Daisie Black Multi Glitter Pumps, $89, Lulus

Steve Madden Daisie Black Multi Glitter Pumps, $89, Lulus

Ombre Sequin Slide Slippers, $78, Anthropologie

Ombre Sequin Slide Slippers, $78, Anthropologie

INC Yeldie Slippers, $30, Macy's

INC Yeldie Slippers, $30, Macy's

Skinnydip Liquid Glitter Journal, $19, Urban Outfitters

Skinnydip Liquid Glitter Journal, $19, Urban Outfitters

Sequined T-Shirt, $26, Zara

Sequined T-Shirt, $26, Zara

4. Shimmering beauty

The sparkle trend is literally popping up everywhere this holiday season and it's making a big splash in the beauty world in everything from skin care to lip gloss.

#GlitterMask GravityMud Firming Treatment, $69, GlamGlow

#GlitterMask GravityMud Firming Treatment, $69, GlamGlow

GalacticCleanse, $36, GlamGlow

GalacticCleanse, $36, GlamGlow

Memebox I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask, $18, Ulta

Memebox I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask, $18, Ulta

Glitter Pop Eyeliner, $20, Too Faced

Glitter Pop Eyeliner, $20, Too Faced

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $24, Stila

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $24, Stila

Omg! Over Mascara and Glitter Liner, $24, Ramy

Omg! Over Mascara and Glitter Liner, $24, Ramy

Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, $19, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, $19, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Pat McGrath Labs LiquidLust 007, $75, Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs LiquidLust 007, $75, Sephora

Jill's picks:

Velvet is one of the hottest trends this winter and it's perfect for the holiday season. A touch of velvet is the easiest way to give any outfit a luxe twist.

5. Luxurious velvet

It's the most wonderful time of year to break out the velvet. From shoes to bow ties, you can give your favorite a outfit a festive touch with this soft, rich fabric. And if you really love the trend, go all out with a head-to-toe velvet outfit.

Wrap Dress, $20, H&M

Wrap Dress, $20, H&M

Velvet Flared Trousers, $50, Zara

Velvet Flared Trousers, $50, Zara

Quilted Velvet Jacket, $149, Zara

Quilted Velvet Jacket, $149, Zara

Velvet Loafers with Bow, $40, Zara

Velvet Loafers with Bow, $40, Zara

Velvet Sneakers with Bow, $60, Zara

Velvet Sneakers with Bow, $60, Zara

High Heel Velvet Ankle Boots, $60, Zara

High Heel Velvet Ankle Boots, $60, Zara

High Heel Velvet Ankle Boots with Pearl Beads, $70, Zara

High Heel Velvet Ankle Boots with Pearl Beads, $70, Zara

Velvet Over the Knee High Heel Boots, $50, Zara

Velvet Over the Knee High Heel Boots, $50, Zara

Apex Velvet Racing Striped Bags (Available in additional colors), $89, Lulu Dharma

Apex Velvet Racing Striped Bags (Available in additional colors), $89, Lulu Dharma

Morocco Velvet Choker, $48, Nissa

Morocco Velvet Choker, $48, Nissa

Morocco Velvet Choker, $52, Nissa

Morocco Velvet Choker, $52, Nissa

Orion Choker, $48, Nissa

Orion Choker, $48, Nissa

ZigZag Velvet Choker, $20, Nissa

ZigZag Velvet Choker, $20, Nissa

Violetta Choker, $56, Nissa

Violetta Choker, $56, Nissa

Scarlett Stoned Choker, $56, Nissa

Scarlett Stoned Choker, $56, Nissa

Fawn Choker, $56, Nissa

Fawn Choker, $56, Nissa

Calvin Klein Burgundy Velvet Bow Tie, $40, Men's Wearhouse

