Jill Martin, Bobbie Thomas and Lilliana Vazquez visited Studio 1A to share their dad-approved picks.

Jill Martin's picks

Whether dad is headed to lots of backyard barbecues this summer or beach bound, Martin has tips and tricks for making some of the hottest menswear trends work for your special guy. These looks are comfortable yet stylish and consist of separates that dad will want to mix and match with other items in his closet.

Barbecue bound

Linen is great for summer as it keeps you cool even on the hottest days. Go for a pastel colored linen button-down and khaki colored trousers for a summer look.

Complete the look:

Fun in the sun

Tropical print shirts are a big trend for summer and a fun way to add some personality to any outfit.

Complete the look:

Heading to the beach

For a day in the water, have your guy make a statement with printed swim trunks. Trucker hats are another big trend for the summer and Martin found one that's perfect for fun in the sun.

Complete the look:

Comfy casual

Soft shorts and a cozy sweatshirt are the essentials for lounging around the house or a lazy weekend.

Athleisure comfort

When it comes to athleisure wear, Martin suggests adding a fun print for a bit of pop.

Bobbie Thomas' picks

When it comes to finding suit jackets, trousers and button-down shirts, it's not always easy to find these wardrobe essentials at budget-friendly price point without sacrificing quality. Thomas has sourced some of the best blazers and pants that guys can wear for everything from formal dress codes to business casual events.

The suit

Whether your guy works in an office with a conservative dress code or is heading to a formal affair where he needs to dress up, these aren't your classic, stuffy suits.

The lightweight summer suit

With an amazing price point, the Kando collection offers a great alternative to the traditional cotton summer suit. The polyester textile has a cotton-like texture, but with quick drying technology and tons of stretch. It’s also lined with Uniqlo’s Airdots fabric for antimicrobial and anti-odor functionality. Best of all? The pieces are machine washable and wrinkle resistant. Fun fact, pro golfer Adam Scott collaborated on the design.

The shirt

The brand's proprietary Cool Max™ fabric which resists wrinkles, wicks moisture, and helps to regulate body temperature. So when dad is going between a freezing cold office and hot weather outside—he’s always good to go. (Plus, if you buy four shirts they’re just $54 each, a great value! They also have lots of different styles available.)

The comfortable suit separates

These machine-washable separates come in a modern slim cut and four easy-to-wear shades. The complete suit rings in around $120, making it a great deal for dads who want to look great without breaking the bank.

Separates

For the guy who finds himself working in a more modern environment that wants a contemporary yet professional look. Throw on a pair of driving shoes with a button down shirt and trousers and he's good to go.

The shirt

Ministry of Supply's smart fabric uses your own body heat to release wrinkles, plus it’s got moisture wicking technology and laser cut ventilation. These shirts are ergonomically designed, and also come in long sleeve and polo styles.

The transitional trousers

From work to weekend, add a wash of color to his look with summer weight trouser in a pale hue like blue or mint. Thomas also mentioned that Express offers lots of great options for $70 or less.

Another great option:

The go-to shoe

Throw on a pair loafers like these 1901 driving shoes from Nordstrom (that hardware adds polish) with a button down shirt and trousers and he's good to go.

Business casual

From relaxed work settings to dinners to even travel, these are the items guys need to fit the business casual dress code.

The linen sport coat

Swap your go-to sport coat with the softer structure of an open weave and a breathable linen fabric. This stylish Stafford coat comes in five summer-ready hues and adds elevates denim or your favorite chinos at the office.

Complete the look:

The do-it-all denim

Classic dark or crisp white denim is an polished way to pull off jeans this time of year, for a variety of occasions and day-to-day. Avoid the bulk—these lightweight jeans come with their own pouch that you can easily slip into a small travel or gym bag when you’re on the go.

The must-have shoe

Sleek and light—these lace up oxfords are made from a nearly seamless knit fabric, and feature a water resistant design, and air cooled memory foam insole.

Lilliana Vazquez's picks

When it comes to dressing up for an occasion, the traditional suit doesn't have to be a guy's only option. Whether it's mix-and-matching blazers and pants or forgoing the button-down and wearing a T-shirt instead, Vazquez has fun ideas for taking your standard menswear suit to a new level.

Deconstructed suit

Deconstructed suits are extremely popular at the moment. Matching different blazers and bottoms give you a contemporary yet fun look to your dressed up look.

Complete the look:

Casual suit

Dressing up doesn't always have to include a tie and dress shoes. Adding sneakers to your suit and a plain white shirt makes the look more comfortable and easy while still looking put together! Let's also add that you will look extremely contemporary and in style!

Complete the look:

Dressed up denim

Denim jackets are an everyday staple that you can also include to your "dressed up" look. Replacing your ordinary blazer with a denim jacket adds a level of style and innovation to your look. Dressing up for dads doesn't always need to be a suit and tie- have fun with it by adding everyday pieces to your look!

Complete the look: