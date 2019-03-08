Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 8, 2019, 7:14 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin and Kayla Boyd

A good scarf can transform an outfit. A cuddly cashmere one can warm up your neck. A sultry silken one can add a pop of color or a dash of dazzle to an otherwise monochrome outfit.

Best of all, scarves never go out of style. Everyone from Jessica Alba to Sarah Jessica Parker to Selena Gomez wears them. I’ve had my go-to wool one for five years, and it feels as heavenly as ever wrapped around me when it’s frigid out.

How to wear a scarf

There are many different ways to wear a scarf — the options are endless. Here are a few suggestions:

Looping it around your neck, the classic way. Tying it in a loose or crisp knot. Wrapping it over your shoulders as a shawl. Using it in your hair as a head wrap or ponytail holder. Folding and tying it around your neck as a neckerchief.

You can splurge on a designer one from Jimmy Choo or Gucci, but let’s face it: Most of us have car payments and mortgages and grocery bills. So, it pays to be on a budget. But that doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Here are some of our favorite scarfs that can be worn all year long.

Our scarf picks

1. Vince Camuto Mykonos to Santorini Silk Scarf, $58, Amazon

Summer vacation is over, but you can still taste island life with in this Greek landscape motif scarf. Tie this one around your neck, with a side knot.

2. YOUR SMILE Satin Scarf, $7, Amazon

This scarf is a best-seller on Amazon. It's available in a ton of different colors and prints. With over 560 customer reviews, it has an average of 4.7 stars!

3. BP. Leopard Print Oblong Scarf, $19, Nordstrom

This fun leopard scarf will add some fierceness to any outfit. It's lightweight, so it's perfect for spring — or any time of year.

4. Sole Society Lightweight Cotton Scarf, $30, Nordstrom

This lightweight scarf has feathery fringe edges. It comes in this very pretty blush color or a neutral black.

5. Morisot Silk Scarf, $38, Anthropologie

This vintage style scarf is full of flowers. How could you not be happy while wearing this?

6. Wrapables Plaid Print Infinity Scarf, $11, Walmart

This infinity scarf will keep you warm on chilly days. It's super soft and can be worn double looped or long.

7. Literary Scarf, $48, Uncommon Goods

Bookworms, this one's for you. Get scarves imprinted with timeless words from "Alice in Wonderland" and other classics.

8. DIY Silk Scarf Painting Kit, $32, The Grommet

For the budding designer, here's your chance to create your own custom accessory.

9. Rosemarie Collections 100% Cashmere Scarf, $46, Amazon

Can't you just imagine curling up with this divine accessory keeping you warm? And yes, it comes in a wide range of colors!

10. Rue Pashmina Wrap, $48, Anthropologie

This pashmina scarf will look great with any evening look. It is semi-sheer and finished with a raw edge. Very pretty and elegant.

11. Bess Bridal Women's Plaid Blanket Scarf, $15, Amazon

Everyone needs a cozy blanket scarf in their wardrobe. This oversized plaid scarf is available in many different colors and can also be worn as a shawl or a cape.

12. New Look Houndstooth Scarf, $24, ASOS

Houndstooth is a classic print, but it has a modern update with this fun pink color. It's a soft knit, so it's sure to keep you warm on a cool day.

