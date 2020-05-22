Depending on how you wear them, bandanas can totally change the vibe of your style. You can fold it into a sweet headband for a preppy look or tie it around a messy topknot for a retro feel.

"A bandana is a really cute accessory that helps show your personality," Jessi Pomante, a hairstylist in Philadelphia, told TODAY Style. "You can do so many things with it — wear it in your hair, tie it around your wrist or even wrap it around your bag."

She added that bandanas can also be a fun way to give a pop of color to your look since you can find them in many different hues and patterns. Plus, they're a great summer accessory.

Looking for a cute, personalized way to rock the style trend? Below are 7 ways to wear bandanas:

1. Create a retro look with a bandana

Dress up this casual do with a bandana. My Style Vita/ Hannah Lozano

Dressing up a messy topknot with a bandana can give the casual hairstyle a little something extra, Jessica Camerata, owner of the lifestyle blog My Style Vita, told TODAY Style. Camerata said she loves this retro feel for days when you’ve got dirty hair that you don’t want to deal with.

Get the look:

Fold the bandana in half so it makes a triangle. Starting at the long end of the triangle, keep folding the fabric over itself to make a long strip. Tie it around your topknot, letting the ends hang loose.

2. Wear a bandana as a headband

Swap out your traditional headband for a cute bandana. My Style Vita/ Hannah Lozano

A sweet, feminine style, the bandana headband is a quick and easy way to give your hairstyle some interest.

Get the look:

Lay the bandana out on a flat surface and fold it in half so it makes a triangle. At the long end of the triangle, fold it roughly two inches and keep folding it over itself until you get to the tip of the triangle. Place the long folded bandana around your head and tie it in a knot.

“You can either tie the knot on top of your head or to the side,” Camerata said. “If you don't love the knot, you can also tie it under your hair at the nape of your neck to hide it.”

3. Dress up a half ponytail with a bandana

Add interest to your half ponytail with a colorful bandana. My Style Vita/ Hannah Lozano

Camerata said that when she has her hair in a half ponytail, she usually dresses the style up with a bandana to give it something extra.

Get the look:

Pull the sides of your hair into a half ponytail and secure with a rubber band. Fold the bandana into a triangle and tie it around the ponytail so the sides are long and flowy.

4. Wear a bandana around your ponytail

Dress up your boring ponytail with a bandana. Instagram @louellareese

“My favorite way to style a bandana in my hair is to simply tie the bandana around a ponytail,” Laura Leigh Elliott, founder of Louella Reese lifestyle bog, told TODAY Style. “Doing so instantly adds a playful touch and creates a more pulled-together look.”

Get the look:

Fold the bandana in half and roll it until the bandana is long and thin. Wrap it around your low or high ponytail and knot it.

5. How to wear a bandana around your neck

Who needs a necklace when you accessorize with a fun bandana around your neck? Instagram @louellareese

Elliott said she loves to wear a bandana around her neck for an unexpected accessory. One way is what she calls “the bandit” or “the triangle,” which she describes as giving off an effortless and carefree cool-girl look. It’s also very country chic.

Get the look:

Fold the bandana in half diagonally to form a triangle. With the point of the triangle pointing towards your chest, wrap the long ends around your neck and knot. Knot tighter for a smaller triangle or looser for a bigger, lower hanging triangle.

6. Tie a bandana around your handbag

An easy way to give your bag a pop of color is by tying a bandana around the straps. Instagram @louellareese

Bandanas can also be a fashion accessory, giving your outfit more interest. Try tying one around your handbag’s handles, which Elliot says is the easiest way to give your look some extra color and a playful touch. “I personally love adding a bandana to every size of bag,” she said.

Get the look:

Fold the bandana in half lengthwise. Wrap it around the strap, then knot it, pulling the ends through.

“This offers a thicker knot and allows the bandana to lay flat against your bag,” she said. “I also love to tie a bandana in a bow when going for a more feminine, girly look.”

7. How men can wear bandanas

"Outer Banks" character John B (played by Chase Stokes) rocks a bandana around his neck. Courtesy of Netflix

Bandanas aren’t just for women. In fact, Elliot predicts men wearing bandanas as an accessory will be very popular this summer. Inspired by the character John B on the Netflix series “Outer Banks,” Elliot says men should try styling a bandana around their neck.

Get the look: