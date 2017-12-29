1. The braid

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

We love this twisted silhouette since it oozes street style, yet is so functional! The chunky knit cozies up to your neck so winter drafts are no match.

Take the scarf and fold it in half lengthwise. Fold it in half again and keep your hand in the loop that is created. With your hand in the loop, put the scarf around your neck. Take one of the two ends and pull it through the loop. With the second loose end, wrap it over and under the loop in the opposite direction. Pull to tighten slightly around the neck.

Shop the look: Cold Front Navy Blue Print Scarf, $15, Lulus

Lulus

2. The cowboy cape

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

If your scarves are competing with your night-out look, make it a part of your ensemble instead. This Western-inspired wrap adds interest to a sheath dress, or even jeans and a T-shirt.

Fold the scarf into a square. Then, fold the square in half diagonally so it turns into a triangle. Throw the scarf around your neck with the points of the triangle facing forward. Tie the two ends in a knot at the back.

Shop the look: Cozy Composition Striped Scarf, $24, Lulus

Lulus

3. The faux vest

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Want to bump up the style factor on an otherwise boring midi dress? Grab a scarf, a coordinating belt and in just a few seconds you can transform your humdrum outfit with an on-trend vest — that you didn’t even need to buy!

Gather scarf lengthwise. Drape the scarf over your shoulders so it hangs evenly on both sides. Buckle your favorite belt around the smallest part of your waist. Don’t forget to straighten both sides ... and tada!

Shop the look: Navy / Red Plaid Scarf, $5.99 at Forever 21 stores