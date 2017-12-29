Get Stuff We Love
Winter is here and with the chilly temperatures, it's more important than ever to bundle up with your favorite scarf. But a scarf doesn't just have to be something you throw on to keep cozy, it can actually be a great accessory to add some pizzazz to your favorite look!
Here are some of the coolest ways to tie a warm and cozy scarf.
1. The braid
We love this twisted silhouette since it oozes street style, yet is so functional! The chunky knit cozies up to your neck so winter drafts are no match.
- Take the scarf and fold it in half lengthwise.
- Fold it in half again and keep your hand in the loop that is created.
- With your hand in the loop, put the scarf around your neck.
- Take one of the two ends and pull it through the loop.
- With the second loose end, wrap it over and under the loop in the opposite direction. Pull to tighten slightly around the neck.
2. The cowboy cape
If your scarves are competing with your night-out look, make it a part of your ensemble instead. This Western-inspired wrap adds interest to a sheath dress, or even jeans and a T-shirt.
- Fold the scarf into a square.
- Then, fold the square in half diagonally so it turns into a triangle.
- Throw the scarf around your neck with the points of the triangle facing forward.
- Tie the two ends in a knot at the back.
3. The faux vest
Want to bump up the style factor on an otherwise boring midi dress? Grab a scarf, a coordinating belt and in just a few seconds you can transform your humdrum outfit with an on-trend vest — that you didn’t even need to buy!
- Gather scarf lengthwise.
- Drape the scarf over your shoulders so it hangs evenly on both sides.
- Buckle your favorite belt around the smallest part of your waist.
- Don’t forget to straighten both sides ... and tada!
4. The shoulder duster
We love this fashionably lopsided look for a formal affair! The cape elegantly dusts your shoulder and is an unexpected accent to a cocktail dress.
- Fold the scarf lengthwise.
- Wrap scarf around your neck.
- Wrap one end around the back and over to the front. Tuck it in.
- Pull ends apart and drape over shoulder.
5. The caped crusader
Transforming a scarf into an entire cozy ensemble? Sign us up! Get ready to take over the world, superhero style, in just a flash!
- Grab one end of the scarf and tie a double-knot using each corner.
- Repeat on opposite side.
- Slip loops over each shoulder.
- Shimmy the scarf down until the fabric reaches your neck.
