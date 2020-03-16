How Target, Walmart and other stores are responding to coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, many retailers are temporarily shutting their doors while others are cutting store hours to discourage crowds and slow the spread of infection. Here's a breakdown of how your favorite brands are handling the health crisis.

Walmart:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 24-hour U.S. stores will be operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Dacona Smith, explained in a statement.

Lands’ End:

All retail stores in the U.S. will be closed through March 29. Associates will be paid for hours scheduled, a spokesperson told TODAY Style in an email statement.

Nike:

The athletic apparel giant shuttered all of its stores in the U.S. on Monday and will keep them closed until March 27. Employees will continue to be paid during this period.

Both companies have suspended in-store beauty services.

Gap Inc.:

The company has trimmed store hours across its brands, which include Gap, Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic and Janie and Jack. It is also closing more than 100 select stores based on guidance from local government and health officials.

Old Navy: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Gap, Gap Outlet and Janie and Jack: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Athleta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Glossier:

In an emotional letter to customers, Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss announced that the beauty brand would be closing its retail locations starting March 13. “To everyone reading: We’re not alarmists, we’re realists,” Weiss wrote. “While this may not be the right decision for every company, it’s the one where we feel we can make an impact.”

Target:

Food sampling is suspended and surfaces such as checkout lanes and touch screens are being cleaned every 30 minutes. Disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand and face wipes are limited to six per customer, according to signs posted in Target stores.

Abercrombie & Fitch:

The company has closed all shops, including Hollister branded stores, in North America until March 28. Employees will continue to be paid.

Lululemon:

The luxury athleisure company will close stores in North America through March 27. It introduced a relief pay plan for employees with 14 days of salary protection if they are asked to self-quarantine due to coronavirus.

Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain:

The stores, which are all operated by parent brand URBN, “will not reopen until at least March 28,” the company said in a statement. Employees will continue to be paid.

Levi Strauss & Co.:

The company expects stores across the U.S. and Canada to remain closed through March 27. It will continue to pay its retail employees for scheduled hours.

“We are facing an unprecedented global pandemic, and our first priority is to do the right thing for the health and safety of our employees and our consumers,” Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co., said in a statement. "We have faced many challenges in our 167-year history, and we will continue to navigate difficult times as we always have — by putting our people first and managing this business for the long term.”